SYRACUSE — Wawasee used its depth to knock off Westview, 46-38, in a girls basketball matchup Friday at The Hardwood Teepee in Syracuse.
Eight Wawasee players scored and 10 saw game action in the victory.
“We told our team that we feel we’re eight-to-10 deep and that we don’t have that one person that you look at and you’re like, ‘Man, you have to stop her, offensively,’” Wawasee coach Matt Carpenter said. “What we do have is people who aren’t afraid of the moment.”
Wawasee didn’t have a scorer in double digits in the contest. Sophomores Jada Carter and Emily Haines led the way with nine points each. Abby Steiner had eight, Hannah Lancaster six, Kennedy White five, Becca Smith and Rhian Galloway three and Danielle Jenkins two.
Each player stepped up in different moments for Wawasee as well. The home Warriors led the road Warriors, 25-21, at halftime. At the start of the second half, though, Carter hit back-to-back 3’s to help Wawasee go up 31-23. After a Westview timeout, Haines then buried a triple to increase the Wawasee lead to 11.
Westview wouldn’t go away, though, mostly due to the play of Gloria Miller. The junior finished with a game-high 25 points, nearly 66 percent of the total points Westview scored Friday.
“She needs to be our leaders. There’s no qualms about that,” Westview coach Randy Yoder said. “She was in foul trouble constantly in our first game — probably played 12 minutes … we got to get something going for her. We got to win as a team, and we can’t win with one player.”
“We knew she was athletic; we knew she could finish,” Carpenter added, talking about Miller. “And, we knew she could score if you let them get the ball (on inbounds plays), and we did not do a very good job of that.”
Westview made it a 36-33 game early in the fourth quarter after free throws from freshman Lucy Rensberger. With Westview on a 6-0 run, White took matters into her own hands. The Wawasee sophomore sank a huge 3, giving Wawasee a six-point advantage.
The lead would eventually reach 11 again before Westview rallied to make it an eight-point game.
“When Kennedy White hit that three, that have us a little more space at the end,” Carpenter said. “That’s what we talk about … those girls aren’t afraid of the moment and they’re ready when their number is called.
“Now, sometimes we have a little too much confidence instead of intelligence with the basketball, but I’ll take that. Because we’re still learning, and we’re going to be better here in the next week because of that.”
Westview falls to 0-2 on the early season. The Warriors feature a young roster this year that only includes one senior, Julianna Miller. She finished with seven points in the contest. Rensberger had four points and Hallie Mast two.
After losing its season opener to East Noble by 16, Yoder was impressed by his team’s fight against Wawasee. Westview hosts Concord Saturday night.
“We just got to make better decisions and calm down a little bit,” Yoder said. “Tat’s part of being young, I guess. On the positive side, I saw no quit in them tonight, even though we were down double digits a couple times. We cut it down; we were 14-15 at the free throw line. That was very encouraging.”
Wawasee improves to 2-0 on the season. They host Lakeland Tuesday.
“The girls spent a lot of time in the offseason, from the end of last season, working extremely hard to get better,” Carpenter said. “To get better at shooting the ball, to get better at handling pressure, to get better at sharing the basketball. And, when people are getting called on, we had multiple people step up and hit big shots tonight. And, that should be a strength for us.”
