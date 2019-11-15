SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Ida Miller, 85, Shipshewana, died at 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at her residence. She was born Feb. 10, 1934 in Topeka to John and Anna (Yoder) Raber. On March 8, 1955 in Topeka, she married Levi D. Miller. He survives. Survivors in addition to her husband are two daugh…