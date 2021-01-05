GOSHEN — Increased defensive intensity in the second half helped Class 3A No. 7-ranked Marian add to its lead and the Knights bested Goshen 55-34 Tuesday in a clash of strong girls basketball teams.
After the RedHawks turned the ball over just three times in the first half, Marian (14-2) forced six in the third quarter and four more in the fourth — most of them leading to points.
Turning up the defensive heat was part of the game plan for the Steve Scott-coached Knights.
“That’s our game,” Scott said. “We wanted to pressure them and speed them up.
“Goshen wants the game in the 40s and we want the game in the 60s. That’s been our M.O. all year. Our defense feeds our offense. When we decide we’re going to play defense, we’re really good.”
Marian, which won for the seventh-straight game, was led offensively by Sophomore Nevaeh Foster (27 points), sophomore Makaya Porter (13) and senior McKenzie Hudgen (7). The Knights dropped in five 3-pointers, but also got a number of layups and slashes to the hoop.
“We have a number of girls who play year-round and are multifaceted,” said Scott. “All the girls played well. Goshen is a solid team. We did not expect to come in here and beat them by 20 points.”
Marian went up by as many as 20 points in the third quarter — the last time at 43-23 — the score at the end of the period.
Porter dropped in eight points and Hudgen six during the third stanza. Senior Brynn Shoup-Hill collected five of her team’s seven.
Goshen (11-3) never got closer than 19 in the fourth quarter. Porter put up six in the frame for the Knights while Shoup-Hill had five and Megan Gallagher four for the RedHawks.
Shoup-Hill (17 points) and sophomore Tyra Marcum (12) led the Goshen attack on the night.
“We needed to handle the pressure a little better,” said RedHawks coach Shaun Hill. “(Marian) is well-coached and defended hard. I don’t want to take anything away from them, but we’ve got to take care of the ball better.
“We’ve got to get the ball to the girl that’s open, dribble and not second-guess ourselves.”
Marian led 26-16 at halftime. The Knights’ biggest lead of the first half was 11 at 21-10.
The RedHawks pulled to within seven at 21-14 on a rebound basket by Marcum with 3:30 left in the second quarter.
Porter paced Marian in the second period with five points while Marcum led Goshen with five.
Marian scored the game’s first 12 points and led 17-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Foster tallied eight points and Porter canned seven for the Knights.
Goshen’s first points were an 18-footer by Marcum at the 4:26 mark. Shoup-Hill produced five first-quarter points.
“We have to learn from this,” said Hill. “We’ve got two (Northern Lakes) Conference game (Thursday at Wawasee and Saturday at Concord).”
Marian 55, Goshen 34
Marian — Payton Rangel 1-4 0-0 2, McKenzie Hudgen 3-9 1-2 7, Nevaeh Foster 11-17 1-2 27, Makaya Porter 6-12 0-0 13, Kenndall Bethel 1-7 0-0 2, Shayla Alexander 1-1 0-0 2, Meghan McCormick 0-3 0-0 0, Hannah Burch 1-1 0-0 2. Team: 24-54 2-4 55.
Goshen — Tori Eldridge 1-4 0-0 2, Brynn Shoup-Hill 6-12 4-5 17, Megan Gallagher 2-8 0-0 4, Emma Detwiler 0-1 0-0 0, Tyra Marcum 5-10 2-4 12, Sarah Harnelink 0-1 0-0 0, Briana Valderrama 0-0 0-0 0, Breanna Cline 0-2 0-0 0. Team: 14-38 6-9 34.
Marian 17 9 17 12 — 55
Goshen 7 9 7 11 — 34
3-point goals: Marian (5-19) — Foster 4-7, Porter 1-3, Rangel 0-2, Hudgen 0-2, McCormick 0-2, Bethel 0-3; Goshen (1-13) — Shoup-Hill 1-4, Detwiler 0-1, Harmelink 0-1, Cline 0-1, Eldridge 0-2, Gallagher 0-4.
Fouls (fouled out): Marian 8 (none); Goshen 5 (none).
Rebounds: Marian 27 (Porter 8, Hudgen 6, Foster 4); Goshen 29 (Shoup-Hill 9, Marcum 9, Eldridge 4).
Turnovers: Marian 4, Goshen 13.
Officials: Doug Deon, Jay Miller, Tim Smith.
Records (next games): Goshen (11-3) at Wawasee on Thursday; Marquette Catholic at Marian (14-2) Saturday.
JV score: Marian 50, Goshen 28. Top scorers: Marian — Teagan Montague 14, Addison Schade 12, Karleisha Echols 6, Samantha Gruber 6, Grace O’Hara 5, Aubrey Rizek 5; Goshen — Kyra Hill 10, Maci Hershberger 5, Morgan Priebe 5.
