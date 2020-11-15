NAPPANEE — There’s an old saying in sports that defense wins championships. That was on full display last girls basketball season, as NorthWood held all seven of its postseason opponents to 40 points or less on their way to a Class 3A state championship.
On Saturday night in Nappanee, however, Fairfield proved that defense can beat champions as well.
The Falcons limited NorthWood to just 22 points in a 36-22 victory in The Pit. It was the first game of NorthWood’s season, making it the first of their title defense as well.
Fairfield’s defense was extra lethal in the second and fourth quarters, as they shutout the Panthers in the second and held them to two points in the fourth.
“We went to a zone (defense) in that second quarter; kind of just a free-flowing zone where kids can take some angles and things like that,” Fairfield coach Brodie Garber said. “A lot of them played together last year, so that really helps. This early in the year, we wouldn’t be playing a zone defense like that, but … there’s six of them there that played together last year, so that really helps.”
Beyond the Falcons’ defense, Fairfield also had a strong offensive performance from sophomore Bailey Willard. She poured in a game-high 17 points, with seven of them coming in the second quarter that Fairfield outscored NorthWood 12-0 in.
“She’s kind of that No. 2 scorer for us, and she takes advantage of things she gets,” said Garber of Willard. “Her teammates do a really good job of looking for her. I think so many times the scorer gets the limelight, but what about the kid that set the screen? What about the kid that made the great pass? And she’s got some teammates that are doing that for her.”
NorthWood came out strong in the game, going up 5-0 quickly on baskets from seniors Kendal Miller and Alea Minnich. They would eventually go up 10-7 with 2:43 remaining in the first before Fairfield closed the half on a 15-0 run.
“It felt great,” first-year NorthWood coach Mark Heeter said. “We jumped out 5-0, and then we couldn’t throw it into the ocean for the rest of the night. That part was a little bit frustrating.”
After Willard drained a ‘3’ early in the third quarter to put Fairfield up 15, the Panthers battled back. They closed the frame on a 10-2 run, then scored the first bucket of the fourth to cut the deficit to five, 27-22, with 7:26 remaining in the game.
“We were being a little more aggressive and taking it to the basket instead of relying on the outside shot, which is what I was imploring them to do the whole game,” said Heeter of what keyed the third quarter run.
Heeter is one of the many changes within the NorthWood program this season. Four seniors from last year’s title team graduated, including its two leading scorers in Maddy Payne and Kate Rulli. Most of the Panther offense centered around those two 6-footers, meaning the offense would have a totally new identity for this season.
Complicating things for Heeter has been the COVID-19 pandemic. He was only able to have five open gyms in the summer because of coronavirus restrictions, not allowed to play 5-of-5 during those times either. During the fall, he’s an assistant volleyball coach, meaning he missed numerous open gyms for basketball due to the volleyball season.
Once Heeter finally could start basketball practices, he was put into quarantine for being in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. While Heeter never tested positive, he had to stay home for 10 days. He coached his team’s first practice, then couldn’t be around them for the next nine.
Due to Heeter’s quarantine, NorthWood had to postpone its first two games of the season.
“It’s no excuse, but it’s a little hard when you’re trying to teach a whole new system and you have to have your wife come and FaceTime you and coach through the phone — which I’m sure I’m not going to have to be the only one that does that this year,” Heeter said. “That’s been the frustration; I’m sure it’s frustrating for (the players). We’re all going to have to be flexible and understand that’s what we’re dealing with right now.”
Saturday’s original game for NorthWood was supposed to be against Rochester, but the Zebras had to cancel for COVID concerns of their own. With Fairfield losing its scheduled home game against Goshen because of RedHawk COVID issues, the two healthy teams decided to face each other.
Fairfield played Friday night, defeating Northfield, 55-52 in overtime. Since the NorthWood game was scheduled late Thursday night, Garber admitted there wasn’t a set game plan going into the game against the Panthers.
“We just told the kids before (the game), ‘You go out and be a basketball player; be an athlete, play ball and get after it,’” Garber said.
Leading NorthWood in scoring was Miller with nine points. Minnich had eight, senior Abby Steiner three and sophomore Aaliyah Bonner had two. The Panthers (0-1) play again this Saturday at home against Norwell.
Along with Willard’s 17 points, Fairfield sophomore Brea Garber had 10 points, senior Mackayla Stutsman four, junior Brooke Sanchez three and senior Kayla Miller two. The Falcons (3-0) next play Thursday at Churubusco to start Northeast Corner Conference play.
