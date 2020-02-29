INDIANAPOLIS — Defense has been one of the themes for the NorthWood Black Swish girls basketball this season.
The trend continued Saturday when the Black Swish shutdown yet another opponent, holding the Salem Lions well under their season average of 57.7 points per game to win the IHSAA Class 3A state championship.
NorthWood used their defense and took advantage of opportunities at the free-throw line to win the program’s second state championship Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis by a 37-29 score.
“We may not be a team that are going to have (NCAA) D1 players or a number of Indiana All-Stars, but we are state champions,” NorthWood coach Adam Yoder said. “I am over the moon for these girls, my assistant coaches, our administrators and our community.”
The 29 points allowed by NorthWood set a 3A state finals for the fewest points allowed in a state championship contest, besting the 35 yielded by Western in a 38-35 win over Evansville Mater Dei in 2014. It also tied the mark in any class since the state went to a multi-class tourney in 1998 by Jeffersonville against Penn in 2011.
“We take a lot of pride in our defense,” Black Swish senior Kate Rulli said. “We spend a lot of time on it in practice, because we know it is our specialty. We all know our parts and we all play our roles so well.”
NorthWood limited opposing teams to an average of 32.57 ppg in their seven-game jaunt to the state title. The most points the team allowed in any playoff game was 39 to Tippecanoe Valley in the opening game of the Lakeland sectional. The farther the Black Swish went in the tourney, the fewer points they gave up, holding Benton Central to 22 in the semistate win and Salem to 29 on Saturday.
“We knew scoring against NorthWood’s defense would be tough. You don’t hold Benton Central to 22 points without playing some great defense,” Salem coach Jerry Hickey said. “One of the things that makes them so hard to score is if you get by the first line and into the lane they have two 6-0 footers (6-1 Maddy Payne and 6-0 Rulli) inside.”
Payne had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
“Payne is an athlete; better than we thought,” Hickey said. “Her length is what makes her so good.
“We did a good job on Rulli, but it seemed like every time there was a loose ball we had a chance to get there was No. 42 (Payne) to take it away from us.”
Payne was 2-of-12 shooting in the opening half before finishing 5-of-16.
“The first half was really frustrating, but I was more annoyed with myself,” Payne said. “Corey Duncan (NW assistant coach) kept telling me to finish.”
Things didn’t look all that great at the beginning of the game for the Panthers, as the Lions jumped out to a 7-0 lead by 3:21 of the first period.
When asked about the start Yoder quipped, “I was just wondering are we going to score.”
Hickey felt his team missed an opportunity to build an even bigger lead early on.
“We missed some shots that we would normally make that would have extended the lead,” the coach said. “But you have to give credit to NorthWood’s defense. I thought we played good defense, but NorthWood’s was better.”
NorthWood stayed with its strategy of pounding the ball inside to work their way back into the game, but it was a 3-pointer by senior Reagan Hartman that knotted the score 7-7 at the end of the opening period.
“That was a huge shot,” Yoder said. “A 7-7 score is a lot different than 7-4 going into the second.”
Rulli was confident the team could comeback after being down 7-0.
“I knew our defense could keep us in the game,” Rulli said. “Once we got over the nerves at the start of the game we stepped it up.”
NorthWood took its first lead at 9-7 on a basket by junior Kendal Miller at 6:53 of the second. Salem regained the upper hand and went on to a 13-12 halftime advantage.
NorthWood took the lead for good (18-17) on a pair of free throws by Payne at 2:31 of the third. Senior Karlie Fielstra pushed the lead to 21-17 with a trey at 2:11.
“That was another big shot,” Yoder said.
NorthWood put the decision away in the fourth, outscoring the Lions 16-9. The Black Swish iced the game at the free-throw line, scoring their last nine points at the charity stripe.
“This is the best fourth-quarter team I’ve ever had,” Yoder said. “Every (Northern Lakes) conference game we won in the fourth.”
Miller scored seven points for the Black Swish, Fielstra and Hartman three apiece, Rulli and senior Alea Minnich both two and junior Bre Wise one.
Sophomore Abigail Ratts netted 10 points to lead the Lions. The team’s leading scorer at 12.0 ppg — junior Karly Sweeney — was held to five points.
Yoder brought all of his players into the postgame press conference. Fielstra may have had the quote of the day.
“During the week I told the players that every team but one ends their season with a loss. I told them I didn’t want to be that one team,” the senior leader said.
