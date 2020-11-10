LAGRANGE — While the Goshen girls basketball offense struggled at times, the defense was lights out the entire game in a 40-26 victory over Lakeland on Tuesday night in LaGrange. The RedHawks held the Lakers to 10 points or less in each quarter to leave with the double-digit win.
“We helped ourselves because we can defend,” Goshen coach Shaun Hill said. “We did a good job defending them. We found shooters, we rebounded and we made it tough on them. And then we have good size, which helps us inside to wear down people. We’ve got three girls that have good size, and they just work around the basket.”
Lakeland’s defense was stingy on the night, particularly in the first half. The Lakers led, 14-13, at halftime in large part to forcing 11 Goshen first-half turnovers.
Lakeland senior Bailey Hartsough also played shutdown defense on Goshen senior Brynn Shoup-Hill. The Laker multi-sport star limited the RedHawks multi-sport star to just three points through the first three quarters of the game. Hartsough is committed to Western Carolina to play volleyball, while Shoup-Hill is going to Dayton to play basketball.
“I think it was a really good game, defensively, for both teams,” first-year Lakeland coach Dale Gearheart said. “It was a defensive battle. I knew they would slow it down; they’ve only been averaging a little less than 33 points a game. … I’m proud of the way the girls played; they played hard and played good defense.”
“Hartsough, she’s the real deal,” Hill added. “She’s a special athlete. To get in the air like she does and knock down shots — I know she’s going to play volleyball, but she’s a heck of a basketball player.”
The third quarter is where Goshen started taking control of the game, in large part to the play of two sophomores. Sarah Harmelink and Tyra Marcum combined for nine of the RedHawks’ 13 points in the frame, giving their team a 26-23 advantage heading into the fourth. Harmelink finished with 10 points, while Marcum had seven.
“We need girls like (Harmelink and Marcum) to carry that torch for these seniors, especially for Brynn and Megan (Gallagher),” Hill said. “They’ve done a phenomenal job and they’ve really taken (the sophomores) under their wings and said, ‘Hey, you’re next. Let’s go. We don’t have time to wait.’”
Shoup-Hill then took over in the fourth. She scored the first six points of the period to push the Goshen lead to nine. She would finish the quarter with 10 points, giving her a game-high 13 overall.
“She kind of wills that,” said Hill of his daughter. “She’s one of those people that hates to lose, and its showing. If she has any control over (not losing), she’s going to make that happen. … Kudos to her. She keeps on doing a great job for us and getting after it.”
Fellow senior Gallagher then hit four free throws in the final 100 seconds of the game to ice it away for the RedHawks. She finished with eight points. Freshman Kyra Hill chipped in two points to round out the scoring for Goshen, who improve to 2-0 on the season. They travel to Fairfield for a non-conference contest Saturday night.
“I know we’ve got to keep working on our defense,” Hill said. “I know we’ve got to work on the fouling … and offensively, we just have to work on execution: reading defenses, reading the pressure and taking advantage. We’ve got some girls that have some gifts, so we have to find them and try to make teams have to stop them.”
Lakeland was led in scoring by Hartsough’s 12 points. Sophomore Faith Riehl had five points, sophomore Peyton Hartsough four, senior Kendall Moore three and sophomore Alivia Rasler two.
The Lakers (2-2) next game is in question due to COVID-19 reasons. Their scheduled game against Wawasee for next Tuesday was postponed due to Wawasee having too many players in quarantine, and the Nov. 20 game at Prairie Heights is in question due to the Panthers’ COVID-19 issues.
Four games into his first season, though, and there are things Gearheart is already impressed with from his team.
“I love our hustle, I love our hard work, I love our defense,” Gearheart said. “… I don’t want the girls to get discouraged because we’re a good team, and (Goshen) is a good team and it was their night and not ours overall.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.