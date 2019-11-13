GOSHEN — Disrupting what Lakeland was trying to do offensively, Goshen earned its second girls basketball victory in as many outings.
The RedHawks (2-0) topped the Lakers 46-20 Tuesday, in non-conference action.
“We came and defended,” said Goshen coach Shaun Hill. “We hang out hat on our defense.
“To see us finally get it together and not foul a lot is where we need to be as a team.”
With the RedHawks applying defensive pressure, the Lakers (1-3) committed 22 turnovers — 10 of Goshen steals.
“We want to play fast so we slow (the opposition) down and try to get ourselves going offensively,” said Hill. “The girls got some open looks and they took advantage of them.”
Hill said he came in concerned about Lakeland.
“They’re athletic and they’re long,” said Hill. “They shoot the ball real well. We need to get their shooters and make them drive on us.”
With Brynn Shoup-Hill scoring six of her 19 points and Regan Mast tallying five of her 11, the RedHawks outscored the visitors 16-7 in the fourth quarter.
Bailey Hartsough (7) and Madison Keil (6) led the Lakers in scoring for the game.
Lakeland never got closer than 15 points in the final period.
Goshen led 30-13 at the end of the third quarter.
An 8-0 run by the RedHawks doubled the lead to 16 points 27-11.
Peyton Hartsough drilled a 3-pointer at the 2:51 mark and Lakeland outscored the RedHawks 7-6.
The Lakers committed 15 turnovers in the first half while Goshen made eight.
With Shoup-Hill netting seven points with two 3-pointers and a free throw, Hailey Mast canning a 3-pointer on her way to a seven-point night and Regan Mast making a three-point play, Goshen scored the game’s first 13 points.
Lakeland got its first points when Bailey Hartsough banked one off the glass with 33 seconds left in the first quarter and the Lakers trailed
13-2 at the end of the led.
“We got our heads down early and never came back,” said Lakers coach Dan Huizenga.
Led by Chloe Hochstetler’s 21 points, Lakeland improved to 2-2 in junior varsity play with a 49-38 victory. Tyra Marcum paced the JV RedHawks (1-1) with nine points.
Goshen 46, Lakeland 20
Lakeland — Sadie Edsal 0-2 0-1 0, Madison Keil 2-8 2-3 6, Bailey Hartsough 3-11 1-5 7, Beth Stroop 0-1 0-0 0, Peyton Hartsough 1-6 0-0 3, Allie Hillman 0-8 2-2 2, Nicolette Bashear 0-0 0-0 0, Faith Riehl 1-1 0-0 2, Alivia Rasler 0-0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Olinger 0-0 0 0. Team: 7-37 5-11 20.
Goshen — Tori Eldridge 1-2 0-0 2, Brynn Shoup-Hill 6-10 3-4 19, Regan Mast 3-4 4-4 11, Megan Gallagher 2-8 0-0 4, Hailey Mast 2-6 2-2 7, Elizabeth Kirkton 1-3 1-3 3, Emma Detwiler 0-0 0 0, Hannah LaFary 0-0-0 0, Tyra Marcum 0 0-0 0, Sarah Harmelink 0 0-1 0, Noemi Vela 0 0-0 0. Team: 15-33 10-14 46
Lakeland 2 7 4 7 — 20
Goshen 13 6 11 16 — 46 3-point goals: Lakeland (1-9) — P. Hartsough 1-3, Edsall 0-1, Hillman 0-2, Keil 0-3; Goshen (6-12) — Shoup-Hill 4-5, R. Mast 1-1, H, Mast 1-3, Eldridge 0-1, Gallagher 0-2.
Fouls (fouled out): Lakeland 15 (none); Goshen 14 (none).
Rebounds: Lakeland 15 (B. Hartsough 7); Goshen 28 (Shoup-Hill 11, Marcum 5).
Turnovers: Lakeland 22 Goshen 15.
Officials: Doug Cook, Elkhart; Keith Denlinger, Warsaw; Mark McCammon, Granger.
Records (next games): Fairfield at Goshen (2-0) Saturday, Nov. 16, 6 p.m. (JV start); Lakeland (1-3) at Wawasee Tuesday, Nov. 19.
JV score: Lakeland won 49-38.
Lakeland: Chloe Hochstetler 21, Brooklynn Olinger 9, Faith Riehl 7.
Goshen: Tyra Marcum 9, Breanna Cline 7, Maddie Garber 5, Sarah Harmelink 5.
