BENTON — Fairfield clamped down on defense and got to the free throw line frequently on the way to victory in an IHSAA Class 2A Fairfield Sectional girls basketball tournament game Tuesday.
Holding Northeast Corner Conference foe Prairie Heights to 11-of-34 shooting from the floor and outscoring the Panthers 19-2 from the stripe, the Falcons (15-9) beat the Panthers 37-28 for the right to play Bremen (16-7) in the second semifinal contest on Friday.
The first semifinal at 6 p.m. pits LaVille (2-20) against Westview (4-18).
The Falcons were led offensively by Brea Garer (nine points), Chloe Dell (seven), Bailey Willard (six) and Kara Kitson (six).
The Panthers (9-14) were paced by Alayna Boots (13) and Trevyn Terry (4).
Led by Dell and Kitson with four points each, Fairfield outscored Prairie Heights 13-12 in the fourth quarter.
“The girls did a real nice job of milking the clock and making them come out at us,” said Falcons coach Brodie Garber of a stretch in the last three minutes and Fairfield up 28-20. “Making those free throws at the end of the game, that sure makes a coach look pretty good when you can do that.”
The Falcons went 2-of-6 from the floor and 9-of-12 from the free throw stripe in the fourth quarter (19-of-24 for the game).
Boots tallied five points with one of her three 3-pointers on the night for the Panthers, which shot 4-of-6 from the floor and 2-of-2 at the foul line in the fourth period.
Fairfield took a 24-16 lead into the fourth quarter. It was the biggest differential since the first period.
The Falcons made 7-of-9 foul shots and 2-of-5 floor shots in the third quarter.
Garber scored three of Fairfield’s 11 third-quarter points — all the stripe.
The Panthers did not attempt free throw and went 1-of-8 from the floor in the third period.
“We had what we wanted — some 1-on-1’s low in the block,” said Prairie Heights coach Taylor Terry. “But in the second half, the turnover bug kind of hurt us.
“We played hard and that’s a big plus for our program. The girls can walk out with their heads held high.”
The Panthers gave the ball away 18 times on the night, including four in the third quarter and seven in the fourth.
Prairie Heights’ Boots dropped in a 3-pointer at 6:11 for the Panthers’ only third-quarter points.
“We made some light adjustments at halftime (against the Prairie Heights defense),” said coach Garber. “Where do we want to cut? What do we want to look for? The girls did a real good job.
“(Our) defense was there the whole entire game.”
By outscoring Fairfield 9-2 in the second quarter, Prairie Heights forged a 13-all tie at halftime.
Boots scored five points with a 3-pointer for the Panthers in the second period.
Brooke Sanchez accounted for the lone Falcon points in the second quarter with an 18-footer at the 3:30 mark.
Prairie Heights shot 4-of-9 from the floor and Fairfield 1-of-9 in the second stanza.
Bolstered by four points from Garber and three each from Willard and Dell, the Falcons tallied the game’s first nine points and was up 11-4 at the end of the first quarter.
Kennedy Kugler (rebound basket at 1:59) and Shyanne Duncan (layup at
:15) accounted for both Panther baskets in the opening period.
Fairfield connected on 3-of-11 first-quarter floor attempts while Prairie Heights made 2-of-11.
Prairie Heights won at Fairfield 35-29 Dec. 7, but Brea Garber was out with an ankle injury.
“We just shot miserably,” said coach Garber of the first meeting with the Panthers.
Fairfield 37, Prairie Heights 28
Prairie Heights — Trevyn Terry 2-4 0-0 4, Kennedy Kugler 1-3 0-0 2, Alexis German 1-5 0-0 3, Alayna Boots 5-13 0-0 13, Kyler Hall 0-4 2-2 2, Caylee Bachelor 1-4 0-0 2, Shyanne Duncan 1-1 0-1 2. Team: 11-34 2-3 28.
Fairfield — Bailey Willard 1-2 3-4 6, Chloe Dell 1-6 4-4 7, Kara Kitson 3-8 0-0 6, Brea Garber 1-4 7-8 9, Mackenzie Stutsman 0-2 1-2 1, Brooke Sanchez 1-6 2-2 4, Riley Miller 1-1 0-0 2, Laney Faldoe 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan Gawthrop 0-2 2-4 2, Samantha Beachey 0-0 0-0 0. Team: 8-31 19-24 37.
Prairie Heights 4 9 3 12 — 28
Fairfield 11 2 11 13 — 37
3-point goals: Prairie Heights (4-14) — Boots 3-10, German 1-4; Fairfield (2-14) — Willard 1-2, Dell 1-3, Gawthrop 0-1, Garber 0-2, Sanchez 0-2, Kitson 0-4. Fouls (fouled out): Prairie Heights 15 (none); Fairfield 6 (none). Rebounds: Prairie Heights 22 (Hall 6, Kugler 5); Fairfield 25 (Dell 7, Willard 4, Garber 4). Turnovers: Prairie Heights 18, Fairfield 11. Officials: Jimmy Arnett, Bryan Lochmandy, Bruce Wirick. Records (next games): LaVille (2-20) vs. Westview (4-18), Bremen (16-7) vs. Fairfield (15-9) in semifinals of Class 2A Fairfield Sectional Friday, Feb. 7, 6 p.m. and following; Prairie Heights (9-4).
