DUNLAP — Concord junior Kendal Swartout will continue her college basketball career at Davenport University, located in Grand Rapids, MI. She announced the news on Twitter this past Thursday.
“I’m excited to announce that I have committed to Davenport University to play D2 basketball under Coach Albro & Coach Applin!” Swartout tweeted. “I will be majoring in occupational therapy. Thank you to my family, coaches & teammates that have helped me get to where I have gotten today! Go Panthers!”
For Swartout, the recruitment of head coach Rick Albro is what made Davenport the choice for her.
“Coach Albro is a very caring coach and he’s very personable,” Swartout said. “He did recruit me pretty hard. The big thing was that he believed in me, which really stuck out to me.”
Davenport just moved into Division-II sports in 2017. Albro has been the coach of the Panthers the first three seasons in DII, going 20-63 overall during that time. Davenport plays in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC).
Swartout has played a key role in leading Concord to back-to-back winning seasons. Last year, she averaged 9.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game as the Minutemen went 15-8 overall. Prior to the 2018-19 season, Concord hadn’t had a winning season in 25 years.
“We all just really work as a team,” said Swartout of Concord’s recent success. “Coach (Cassie) Cepeda has been a huge impact on us, too. We all just work as a team, we all have love for each other and we all work hard towards the same goal, which is to win in the end.”
The 6-0 junior said her biggest improvement as a player last year came in her three-point shooting. She posted career highs in three-point attempts (114) and makes (33) in 2019-20.
“I would put shots up during practice non-stop,” said Swartout about improving her shooting abilities. “I would make sure to get reps in shooting and working on my form, so I feel like that was a big key factor.”
Swartout will major in occupational therapy, something she’s always been passionate about.
“I’ve always had the love for sports and the field for exercise science,” Swartout said. “And also, my cousin is in physical therapy, so I kind of wanted to go down that route. It just really stood out to me and I can’t wait to study that.”
Swartout, like many athletes, is out of their normal routine during the coronavirus pandemic. The junior has tried to do all she can to make sure she’s ready for sports to resume in the fall.
“We stay in shape, for sure; that’s a huge thing for basketball,” Swartout said. “I’ve been getting some shots up and working on my post moves, but mostly working out, lifting a little bit, staying in shape.”
For her high school career so far, Swartout has 590 career points and 281 rebounds. A goal of hers for the 2020-21 season is to reach 1,000 career points, which would require her to score 410 this next season.
She also hopes for more team success as well. While Concord has had two-straight winning seasons, they’ve yet to win a sectional game. Concord’s last girls basketball sectional victory came in 2014. Their last sectional championship? 1992.
“I’m wanting to get a sectional title,” Swartout said.
Swartout is looking forward to her future not only at Davenport, but her final season at Concord as well.
“I’m just super excited to join the Davenport Panthers,” Swartout said. “I’m excited to see Grand Rapids; it has a lot to offer. And, I’m excited for this upcoming senior year as well.”
