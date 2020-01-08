DUNLAP — Two 11-4 teams walked into McCuen Gym Wednesday night, but only one walked out with a convincing victory.
That team would be the visiting Elkhart Central Blue Blazers, who won, 67-30, over Concord on Concord’s home court.
“I thought, flat-out, we got out-competed,” Concord coach Cassie Cepeda said. “We got outworked in every aspect of the game. We were just trying to light a fire under them to just compete, and it was not there at all tonight.”
“Credit to our kids because they continue to just keep following the game plan, keep getting better every day and continue to have fun,” Central coach Will Coatie added. “That’s the most important thing —to have fun and just continue to take pride for the front of the jersey.”
Momentum seemed to swing on the final shot of the first quarter. With 0.7 seconds on the clock, Central inbounded the ball under the Minutemen basket. With only time to catch-and-shoot, the Blue Blazers executed an inbounds play to perfection. Senior Yiesha Williams was found wide open, and she buried a 12-foot jumper as time expired.
This gave Elkhart a 10-5 lead after the first period.
“That was a very good emotional boost,” Coatie said. “The thing about Williams is she’s a senior [and] she doesn’t get a lot of credit. People should take notice of Williams because she’s a very good senior. She’s done a lot of great things. She’s bought-in to the program, she continues to keep buying-in to the program.”
Williams and the Blue Blazers carried that momentum throughout the rest of the game. Williams tallied nine points in the second quarter as Central took a 32-13 lead at halftime.
The lead only grew from there, as the Blue Blazers used another dominant third quarter to extend the lead to 53-22 heading into the fourth.
Central’s defense was causing problems all night as well, especially in the third quarter. The Blue Blazers forced seven turnovers in the third alone.
“We pride ourselves on defense,” Coatie said. “We do a lot of defensive stuff. Our kids really came out and really set the tone with their defense tonight, which really showed. I’m just super proud of our kids, the way they came out and had a sense of urgency.”
“I just thought the physicality — I just think, right from the gate, we didn’t match it,” Cepeda added. “We were back on our heels, we looked timid. Hats off to Central … we could never find our rhythm or pace of play.”
Leading Central (12-4) in scoring were Williams and freshman Makayla Porter, each of whom had 21 points. Senior Abbey Miller and junior Daneen Swanson pitched in 11 each and junior Michaela Whitaker had two. After playing Tuesday night as well — a 59-17 victory over Mishawaka — Coatie was pleased with the effort his team gave against Concord.
“This was a tough game for us because we played (Tuesday),” Coatie said. “To be able to come out with some energy like we did really shows a great credit to the kids.”
The Minutemen were led on offense by senior Jadelyn Williams’ eight points. Freshman Savannah Boerema and junior Devine Johnson had six each, junior Kendal Swartout added five, senior Alyssa Pfeil three and freshman Lauren Smith two.
Concord (11-5) visits Goshen (13-3) in a Northern Lakes Conference showdown Saturday night.
“We just have to move on; get back to work and kind of forget this one,” Cepeda said. “You have to have a short-term memory. Basketball is a long season, so we’re already going to move on and get ready for Goshen.”
