ELKHART — The NorthWood Panthers girls basketball team had two opportunities to either take the lead or send the game into overtime during their final two possessions against Concord.
A go-ahead layup from senior Alea Minnich bounced off the rim with 12 seconds left, then a game-tying three-pointer from freshman Joselyn Edwards missed the net as time expired to allow the Minutemen to survive, 47-44, on Wednesday night.
“With 16 seconds to go, we wanted to get it to Minnich at the free-throw line,” NorthWood head coach Mark Heeter said. “Just have her make a move and get to the basket and score or get fouled. She’s a great free-throw shooter. She just didn’t quite get in to where she could get a comfortable enough shot. … And on the last possession, they executed the play exactly like I wanted them too, and we got a great look in the corner from a freshman kid who’s a great three-point shooter, and it just didn’t go in.”
To begin the game, the Panthers outshot the home team to go out in front 11-4 with just under two minutes to play in the first quarter.
That’s the largest lead they’d have all game however after the Minutemen went on an 11-0 run that bled into the second quarter.
Despite Concord housing all of the momentum after the run, NorthWood kept it close and regained the lead toward the end of the first half behind 11 first-half points from Minnich.
The Minutemen took a slim 24-20 advantage into the break after a 7-0 run during the last four minutes of the second quarter.
Sophomore Aliyah Hershberger led Concord with 10 first-half points, including a couple of treys.
The second half was a seesaw affair between the two teams after Concord’s initial 8-2 run to begin the third quarter. Both squads implemented a full-court press that led to a handful of turnovers on each side.
Concord looked primed to pull away after a bucket from Hershberger made it a seven-point game with seconds left in the third, but the Panthers rallied.
Coach Heeter’s team — behind its swarming defense — pressured Concord in the backcourt during the early possessions of the fourth to get some easy baskets and open looks.
An 11-0 run was the result, and the Panthers had a 40-36 lead with six minutes to go in the game.
“I think our press threw them a little bit,” Heeter said. “We created some turnovers and got some baskets quick.”
The momentum swung once again after the run, but this time in favor of the Minutemen. They scored the next five points and retook the lead after a three from the right corner by freshman Lauren Smith made it 41-40 with four minutes to go.
The Panthers retook the lead at 42-41 with under two to play, but buckets from Concord on back-to-back possessions and two free throws from Hershberger with six seconds to go ended up being the difference.
“I’m really proud of us and the way we handled (the press) down the stretch,” Concord coach Cassie Cepeda said. “We stuck together and found a way to win. Just proud of our girls for battling through adversity and making a run.”
For Concord, Hershberger had 14 points and sophomore Savannah Boerema had 12, while Minnich led NorthWood with 22 points on the night.
“We’re going to celebrate this one,” Cepeda said. “Really proud of the girls’ attitudes and efforts these last two games, especially tonight during that final stretch. We haven’t been put in that type of position with this young class, but they stuck together.”
