DUNLAP — With 6:15 to go in the third quarter, Concord took a 35-17 lead on Northridge. Minutemen senior Jadelyn Williams made an easy layup, and it appeared Concord was going to cruise to a Northern Lakes Conference victory.
Then, chaos ensured.
Northridge went on a 15-0 run to cut the deficit to three. After a Minutemen bucket stopped the bleeding momentarily, the Raiders went on a 7-1 run to take their first lead of the contest, 39-38.
With momentum fully on the side of Northridge, it was a freshman who stepped up Concord. Savannah Boerema drained a 3-point shot with four seconds left in the third and was also fouled, giving her a chance at the rare four-point play. She sank the free throw, and the Minutemen went up 42-39 going to the fourth.
That play would be huge in the end, as Concord held off Northridge, 56-53, Saturday in Dunlap.
“Savannah has been a bright spot as a freshman,” Concord coach Cassie Cepeda said. “We’ve been talking a lot about her … she finally brought her swag today. For her, she plays a lot of AAU basketball and she relishes the moment. She’s going to have a bright future for us the next four years.”
It was Concord’s first victory over Northridge since Dec. 20, 2005, snapping a 16-game losing streak to the Raiders.
“The big thing we’ve preaching all year is ‘together,’” Cepeda said. “They won it together here, and it took everybody from the five starters to everyone on the bench. So, just really impressed, with this whole week, how we’ve stayed together.”
The Raiders would eventually re-gain the lead in the fourth, as a ‘3’ from junior Jaci Walker put Northridge out in front, 51-49, with 3:09 left in the game. Concord eventually tied it at 53 with a minute left, and Northridge coach Doug Springer called timeout with 39.8 seconds to go to draw up a potential final play.
That play would never be run, though, as the Raiders were called for an offensive foul before the ball was even inbounded.
“I’ve never seen anything where we’re trying to get open and the (Concord) girls got her shorts; I mean, she has a hold of us and they called an offensive foul,” Northridge coach Doug Springer said. “It was unfortunate, but we shouldn’t have put ourselves in that position to have a call like that go against us.”
Now with a chance to take the lead, Concord went into attack mode. Junior Kendal Swartout received the inbounds pass, went straight to the hoop and was fouled. She made both free throws to give the Minutemen a two-point lead with 33.5 seconds left.
Northridge missed a shot on their ensuing possession and fouled Williams. The Concord senior made 1-of-2 at the line, giving the Raiders one last chance to tie the game.
Unfortunately for Northridge, junior Maddy Wienert’s ‘3’ with six seconds left bounced off the rim. A scramble for the rebound resulted in Concord securing the ball as the final buzzer sounded.
The late-game dramatics came after Concord had built up a 33-17 lead at halftime. The Minutemen were led by the shooting of junior Devine Johnson, who drilled four 3-point shots in the first half to pace the Concord offense.
“We all came out really strong,” Cepeda said. “Devine knocked down some big ‘3’s,’ which kind of gave us the momentum into halftime. Just thought we executed the game plan really well in the first half.”
Northridge, meanwhile, fought their way back into the game behind the play of senior Juliana Weaver. After scoring only three points in the first half, Weaver took over in the second. She had 11 points in the third quarter and eight in the fourth to give her a game-high 22 points. Her free throws with 1:31 to go made it a 53-51 Raider lead at the time.
“I thought she attacked the rim really hard,” Springer said of Weaver. “I thought (Concord) was really physical with her in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter. I thought she did a good job. We were running some things that we felt like could get her going downhill and she did a great job.”
The Raiders (3-9, 1-1 NLC) also had 15 points from Walker, six from Makena Knepp, four from Colleen Miller and three from Erin Mahaffa and Kayla Pippenger each. They visit Penn on Tuesday.
“We are who we are,” Springer said. “We know we have a small margin of error. When this team plays like how we did in the second half, we’re pretty good. But if we don’t come out with energy, like we did in the first half, that’s what happens.”
Concord improves to 8-2 overall and 2-1 in NLC play. They were led by Johnson’s 17 points. The Minutemen also had 14 points from Williams, 12 from Swartout, seven from Alyssa Pfeil and six from Boerema. They host South Bend Clay on Tuesday.
