GOSHEN – In one of its biggest tests of the season so far, Bethany Christian passed with flying colors.
The Bruins led for all-but 35 seconds of Thursday’s game against Blackhawk Christian, getting contributions from the whole lineup in a 42-26 win over the Braves in a key non-conference girls basketball showdown in Waterford Mills.
“I think the best part about this is that it was a huge team win,” Bethany Christian coach Krysten Parson said. “It was probably the best team win we’ve had all year, with people stepping up in moments when we needed them.”
Bethany Christian shot 48% from the field, making 17 of their 35 attempts compared to an 11-for-30 shooting night for the Braves. The Bruins also committed just five turnovers, while Blackhawk had 14 giveaways.
While Bethany Christian (16-2) has a clear advantage in winning percentage over Blackhawk Christian (10-9), the two teams came in with similar Sagarin rankings, which take into account many factors, including strength of schedule. The Bruins’ Sagarin rating was 63.78, while the Braves were at 63.14.
It was also an important win for Bethany because they’re in the same sectional with Blackhawk. This year’s Class 1A, Sectional 51 tournament will be hosted by the Braves from Jan. 30 – Feb. 4 and also features Lakewood Park Christian, Elkhart Christian and Hamilton.
“I feel like it’s always a good battle with Blackhawk; they’re well-coached,” Parson said. “We have other rivals, but this is like a sectional rival. It’s a big game for us. Not only is it a sectional opponent in 1A, but we know what kind of program they are. This wasn’t just another win for us. This is a big win for us. They’re a good program that plays good teams.”
It was Senior Night for the No. 9 (Class 1A) Bruins, and one senior in particular was key to sparking the Bethany offense in the first half.
Julia Moser knocked down three ‘3’s’ in the first 10 minutes of the game, including the first three points of the contest to put her team ahead 3-2 early. She’d then hit another one to end the scoring in the first quarter, which put the home team up 14-4 through eight minutes of play.
Moser’s final triple came less than two minutes into the second quarter. By that point, Bethany Christian led 19-6 and was in firm control of the contest.
Those would be the only nine points Moser scored in the game, but they proved to be critical.
“When she’s hot, you have to give her the basketball,” said Parson of Moser. “The girls know that, and they want to give it to her. This team doesn’t care who scores. They just want people to put the ball in the basket, and if someone else has the hot hand that’s not one of our leading scorers, they’re going to keep feeding her the basketball.”
While Bethany’s offense was efficient, their defense was equally effective.
The Bruins had a tall task — literally — with Blackhawk Christian junior Allie Boyer, who stands a 6’2”. While Boyer finished with a game-high 16 points, the Bethany Christian defense was able to slow her down at times to help them extend their lead.
A combination of 5’10” senior Kiersten Todd defending Boyer and active hands from the other Bruin players led to the home team forcing seven first-half turnovers, the majority of which were steals on passes intended for Boyer.
“I mean, 6’2” is 6’2”, so you always have to game plan around that,” said Parson of Boyer. “Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t, but I felt like we did a pretty good job of what we needed to do on her. Obviously, (Todd) provides a little more length and she’s a little more active down there because of some of her height. It’s just easier to guard people when you’re taller, and I don’t know if anybody else on our team could’ve done that better simply because she’s closer in height.”
Given it was Senior Night, all four seniors started for the Bruins, along with junior point guard Mariah Stoltzfus. This meant that the team’s leading scorer, junior Zoe Willems, came off the bench.
Willems was just as effective in a reserve role as she was her normal starting one, leading the team with 15 points. That gives her 986 points for her career, which is just 14 away from the coveted 1,000 career point mark.
The standout junior will have a chance to reach the milestone Saturday in a home game against South Bend Trinity at Greenlawn. A win against the Titans (2-13) would also clinch the Hoosier Plains Conference championship for Bethany.
“I think Zoe would say the same thing: what matters most is that we win that basketball game,” said Parson of this Saturday’s contest. “That’s what she’s going to care about most. She’s not going to worry about 1,000 points — I think it’ll be in the back of her head, and why wouldn’t it be? But that’s not her primary focus going into the Trinity game.”
Also scoring for the Bruins was 10 points from Todd, four points from Eva Horning and two points each from Stoltzfus and senior Kolette Kern.