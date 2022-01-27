MISHAWAKA – Goshen head coach Shaun Hill had some mixed emotions after his team’s loss to Mishawaka on Thursday night.
The RedHawks found themselves down 39-26 with around seven minutes left to play after a plethora of turnovers helped Mishawaka build a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. Despite the mistakes, a steady comeback helped Goshen cut the Cavemen advantage to six with a little over a minute left in the final frame.
The RedHawks would get the ball right back after a Mishawaka turnover on the next possession, but a couple good looks at the basket failed to fall for Goshen, which allowed the Cavemen to secure a 44-38 home win in their regular season finale at ‘The Cave.’
“We’ve been talking all year about how we can’t just give the ball away,” Hill said. “That puts us behind in ball games, and then we have to crawl ourselves back. But kudos to the girls for keeping that fight, and giving us somewhat of a chance there at the end.”
The RedHawks (8-14, 2-5 NLC) got off to an impressive start against Mishawaka (12-9, 3-4 NLC) and its zone defense. Goshen led 8-2 midway through the first quarter after junior Breyana Cline scored four early points to help her team build some early momentum.
Cline hit a free throw to put her team up six points at the 4:20-mark of the first, and unfortunately for the RedHawks, they wouldn’t score again the rest of the first period.
Mishawaka would go on a 9-0 run – all coming from the three-point line – to go into the second quarter up 11-8.
“I think foul trouble really messed with us there in that first quarter,” said Hill of the sudden switch in momentum. “When we don’t get in foul trouble and we have our normal lineup in there, we can work some things (on offense). Because of the fouls, we had to go small and that changed how we attacked.”
After going almost five minutes without a bucket, the RedHawks finally got some points on the board with 7:15 left in the second quarter.
The player that made that close-range shot got an extended ovation from the crowd after the ball went through the hoop – and for good reason.
Junior Tyra Marcum, who hasn’t played at all this season due to a knee injury, checked into the contest and made an instant impact. She scored nine points on the night, with seven coming in the second quarter – including that drought-stopping field goal. Her size down low should help the RedHawks immensely in sectional play next week.
“That gives us more size, and it gives us another big rebounder,” said Hill of Marcum. “She’s somebody that can finish in the paint. It’s huge for us, and it’ll benefit our guard play offensively as well.”
Marcum helped keep the game close, dropping in a ‘3’ from the top of the key to make it 19-16 after the Cavemen had built a 19-11 advantage early in the second quarter.
At halftime, Goshen trailed Mishawaka 22-18.
In the third quarter, the RedHawks took a quick lead after sophomore Kyra Hill and senior Tori Eldridge combined to score five points on back-to-back possessions, putting Goshen ahead, 23-22, just a minute into the second half.
A couple minutes later, the game was knotted up at 24 when Mishawaka changed the entire complexity in one possession. Cavemen sophomore Asiah Shaffer managed to knock down a ‘3’ while being knocked to the ground by a Goshen defender. Shaffer would then make the free throw to give Mishawaka a four-point lead with midway through the third.
From there, the Cavemen continued to put distance between themselves and the RedHawks as the quarter went on. After Shaffer’s four-point play, Mishawaka went on an 11-2 run. The blitz helped build the 13-point lead that Goshen couldn’t quite dissolve down the stretch.
Mishawaka saw senior Emma Wendt lead her team with 13 points against Goshen. Senior Madelyn Wyllie also scored in double figures with 10.
Goshen had one double-digit score in Kyra Hill with 10. Marcum finished with nine in her return to the court and Eldridge had seven for the RedHawks.
Sectional play is up next for Goshen, and it’ll be a rematch for the RedHawks next Tuesday as Shaun Hill’s team will face off with Elkhart (11-12). Goshen defeated the Lions, 57-52 in overtime, on Dec. 21.
“They have a lot of athletes,” said Hill of Elkhart. “We’ll have to defend them well. If we can defend, and then move our offense, we’ll give ourselves a chance.”
