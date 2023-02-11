LAPORTE — A cold shooting performance ultimately cost Northridge in a 42-29 loss to Lake Central Saturday in a Class 4A girls basketball regional championship game at LaPorte High School.
After scoring the first four points of the game, the Raiders couldn’t buy a bucket. They ended up not making a field goal in the final 12:46 of the first half, mustering up just two made free-throws during that stretch.
The Indians didn’t fare much better, but they were still able to score 14 points to take an eight-point lead at halftime.
“I mean, that’s basketball,” said Northridge coach Doug Springer of his team’s frigid shooting performance. “I felt like, defensively, we were right there. We were OK in the first half because, while our shots weren’t falling, defensively we were really good. They were trying to go to their third, fourth and fifth options, and so were we. Right there before halftime, they made that little run that got them up to eight, and that was big for them.”
It ended up being a 17-2 overall run for Lake Central (22-5) from the 4:46 mark of the first quarter until there was 6:36 remaining in the third. It was finally then when Northridge made another shot, with junior Sabrina Miller canning a ‘3’ to make it a 17-9 game at the time.
The Raiders cut the second-half deficit to as low as six on its next possession, with senior Eva Fisher making a tough layup to make it 17-11 Indians with 5:47 showing on the third-quarter clock.
Lake Central junior Nadia Clayton hit a three-point shot 30 seconds later, however, to shoot her team’s lead back up to nine. The teams would then go back-and-forth the rest of the quarter, ending with Lake Central being ahead, 29-20, going to the fourth quarter.
Northridge never was able to make it a two-possession game in the fourth quarter, as the Indians made nine of its 14 free-throw attempts in the frame to stem any potential Raider comeback attempt.
“There was a period there in the third quarter where (the margin) went from six to nine or 10, and then it just hovered there,” Springer said. “That’s a tribute to them; they’re a good team. Every time we made a run, they countered.”
Springer remarked on how strong Lake Central’s defense was.
“How it played out, we were hoping it wouldn’t,” Springer said. “We knew that, defensively, it was going to be the best team we were going to see all year. We knew that they were extremely physical, and that got us pushed off a little bit. I thought in the first half, we were right where we wanted to be, but we missed some shots that we normally hit. Part of that is their defense.”
The Indians, like most of the season, had tremendous balance on offense. All five starters recorded at least six points, with sophomore Vanessa Wimberly leading the way with 12 points. She also had eight rebounds to lead Lake Central in that category as well.
For Northridge, sophomore Rielyn Goodwin finished with a team-high eight points. Miller and junior Morgan Cross had six each, Fisher five, senior Savannah Boerema three and junior Gaby Gates one.
Although the season ends on a sour note, it was the first year Northridge had won a sectional championship since 2017. It’s 22-6 record was the second-most wins in a season during Springer’s 16-year tenure, only trailing the 2017 team that won a program-record 28 games.
“The togetherness of this group, the chemistry, in terms of how we got along — we overachieved this season, there’s no doubt about it,” Springer said. “It’s because of the girls in there, working hard, believing in each other, trusting each other. We’ve got a bright future. We’ve got a lot of good kids coming back.”
Northridge graduates just two seniors in Fisher and Boerema. The former is just one of three players in program history to reach 1,000 career points, finishing her career with 1,029. Both players will continue their careers at the next level, with Fisher committed to Marian University and Boerema going to Indiana Tech.