GOSHEN — It was only fitting that Goshen’s two seniors made a huge impact on Senior Night.
In their final games on Interra Court, RedHawk seniors Breyana Cline and Tyra Marcum combined for 27 of their team’s 51 points, beating Mishawaka, 51-38, in the regular season finale for both teams Thursday night.
Both seniors made their biggest impacts at different times of the game. Cline’s contributions came primarily in the first quarter, as she scored eight of her 10 points in the opening frame. She made a ‘3’ as part of a 9-0 run to start the game for Goshen, then sank another triple with 1:16 to go in the period to put her team ahead, 14-2, at the time.
The RedHawks would lead 16-4 after the first eight minutes of play.
“She came out ready to play,” said Goshen coach Shaun Hill of Cline. “That’s all I ask them to do. She was ready and didn’t let the emotions get to her. She played her butt off; made a couple of big ‘3’s’ early. That helped us get the lead, and we held on the rest of the game.”
Mishawaka (11-11, 1-6 Northern Lakes Conference) slowly chipped away in the second quarter. Back-to-back three’s from senior Jadyn Handley in the final minute of the frame cut an 11-point Cavemen deficit down to just five, 24-19, at halftime.
“I’ve seen that out of them all year,” said Hill of Mishawaka. “They played Northridge tough; they were down 16 at one point in the (South Bend) Adams game and came back to win that game. They’re a scrappy team. They were up on Plymouth, and then down the stretch, a couple of plays don’t go their way. That’s a heck of a team; coach (Chadd) Blasko does a great job with them.”
After not scoring in the first half, Marcum would take over for the RedHawks, offensively, in the third and fourth quarters. She scored seven of her team’s 11 points in the third frame, helping neutralize the Mishawaka comeback attempt. Still, the Cavemen were able to win the period by a 12-11 score, making it just a 35-31 RedHawk lead going into the fourth.
Marcum asserted her dominance to start the final quarter, scoring the first six points to push Goshen’s lead back to 10. She would make two more shots with 3:07 and 1:48 left in the game, respectively, to help the RedHawks maintain its double-digit lead.
“We keep telling her to get going toward the basket more,” said Hill of Marcum. “We make a lot of passive mistakes sometimes, so we’re like, ‘Just go be more aggressive.’ And, she’s one of our more aggressive kids.”
Cline scored the final two points of the game on a pair of free throws with 1:10 remaining to push her point total into double digits.
Afterwards, Hill talked about the impact the two seniors have had on the program.
“Coming from last year, we had some dominant personalities, and this year, for them to step up — it started in the summer,” Hill said. “Breyana was really our leader all summer, getting people in the gym, holding people accountable. And Tyra is that emotional leader. She’s the one where if you don’t know her, it might rub you the wrong way because she’s going to yell. But we need that energy; the girls need to be uncomfortable so that they can push themselves a little bit.
“I think both girls did a phenomenal job this year and all four years.”
Of the remaining 24 points scored by Goshen, 14 of them came from junior Kyra Hill. Juniors Joelle Hochstetler and Grace Kercher had three points each, while freshman Ava Yordy and sophomore Ayla Perez De Zabalza had two each.
Goshen ends the regular season with a 12-10 record and 3-4 in NLC games. They drew a bye in the Class 4A, Sectional 4 tournament, meaning they won’t play again until next Friday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. They will play the winner of the Penn-Northridge quarterfinal game, which is played this Tuesday at 6 p.m. Penn is 16-6, while Northridge is 19-5 on the season.
All Sectional 4 games will be played at Concord High School.
“We’re going to get some rest for the rest of the week, and then we’ll hit it back hard next week,” Hill said. “I’ve seen Penn a couple times, and we know Northridge well. We pretty much know Penn, so we’ll be ready for either one.”