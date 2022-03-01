Matt Carpenter is stepping down as Wawasee girls basketball coach, per a release from school athletic director Brent Doty on Tuesday morning.
Carpenter went 52-80 in six seasons leading the Warriors program, including an 11-12 mark this season. Wawasee's best season under Carpenter was the 2017-18 one that saw them finish with a 13-10 record.
“Thank you for the opportunity to lead the Lady Warriors for the past six (6) years," said Carpenter in the release. "I appreciate all the support that the school and community has provided for myself and the program during this time. After 16 years of coaching high school basketball, I need to take a step back and take a break.”
Doty added, “Coach Carpenter’s commitment to the Wawasee Athletic Department has been significant. Coach Carpenter’s greatest impact has come in leading our girls’ basketball program over the past six (6) years. The impact he has had within both our youth program and at the high school level will continue in the future. Most importantly the life lessons he has fostered within his teams will continue to have an impact on our student-athletes lives. We thank Coach Carpenter for his years of devotion to Wawasee girls’ basketball and the Wawasee Athletic Department.”
Carpenter will continue as a math teacher and being an assistant athletic director during the spring sports season at the school. The search for Carpenter's replacement will begin immediately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.