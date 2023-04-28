LIGONIER — West Noble girls basketball coach Jeff Burns has resigned from his position, the school announced on social media Friday morning.
Burns posted a record of 26-44 in three seasons as the leader of the program. In his first year, the Chargers went 16-6, but lost in the sectional semifinals on a buzzer-beating shot to Lakeland.
The 2021-22 season saw West Noble battle injuries and inconsistency throughout the regular season. However, they were able to turn it on in the postseason, winning a Sectional 20 championship — just the third in program history. They would then lose in the regional semifinal to finish with a 7-18 record.
The Chargers struggled this past season, going 3-20, losing to eventual Class 3A state champion Fairfield in the sectional semifinal.
Prior to his head coaching stint, Burns spent 15 seasons as an assistant coach with the program, helping them win a sectional championship in the 2018-19 season.
"I am writing you today to inform you of my intent to resign from my position as Varsity Girls Basketball Coach," said Burns as part of a statement. "At this time in my life, my focus is shifting towards my family and spending more time with them, as well as my career and the opportunities to continue my advancement there.
"I have been blessed to have been able to coach at West Noble for the past 18 years. I would like to thank you for allowing someone from outside the school corporation to have that opportunity! Throughout all my years coaching, I have been bee able to develop lifelong friendships with staff, as well as having the opportunity to teach students and feel like I have made a difference in their lives."
Burns noted his resignation is effective immediately, but also that he and the rest of the coaching staff will still work with the current players until someone has been hired "so that there is no negative effect on the student athletes."