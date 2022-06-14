NAPPANEE — For the second time in three years, the NorthWood girls basketball team has a new head coach.
This time, it’s Taylor Burkhart taking the reins of the Panther program. Burkhart is only the fifth head coach in Black Swish history, but takes over after Mark Heeter only led the program for two seasons. Heeter stepped down in early May, citing health concerns.
“NorthWood has just a great background in not only athletics, but academics,” Burkhart said. “I grew up around the area, so it’s a school I’m familiar with and a community I’m familiar with. Just the strong support from the community and administration, seeing how the athletes and students do and compete — it’s awesome. It’s a huge draw to come and be a part of this tradition and be a part of this family.”
NorthWood athletic director Roman Smith said Burkhart impressed in a lot of ways.
“In interviewing Taylor and going through that process, we rooted ourselves with a lot of pillars, and he stands on top of all of those pillars, which is a good thing,” Smith said. “When you look at relationships, the atmosphere, the broader aspect of things and who we want to surround our kids with to mentor, he checked all the boxes.
“And then from a basketball standpoint, he does a phenomenal job when you look at the X’s and O’s. … I know that Taylor is going to be that guy to develop our players, pour into their player development and get us back to where we need to.”
Burkhart, 31, has most recently spent time as an assistant coach for the Bremen boys basketball team. He also spent time coaching at Wawasee and Brownsburg high schools prior to his time in Bremen.
Burkhart is a 2010 Tippecanoe Valley graduate, where he played basketball under hall of fame coach Bill Patrick. Burkhart then continued his playing career at the University of Saint Francis before beginning his coaching career.
This is the first head coaching job Burkhart has had. It’s also his first time coaching girls basketball, which are two things that don’t concern him.
“I haven’t directly coached a girls team until now, but I’ve worked with female athletes at many schools throughout the years,” Burkhart said. “I’m a P.E. teacher, so I work with females in the classroom every day. … For me, it’s about just working with athletes in general; being part of their development and helping them achieve as much as they can. So, it is a little bit of a new challenge, but I’m looking forward to it.”
Burkhart will be a P.E. teacher in the Wa-Nee district as well, serving that role at Woodview Elementary.
While the NorthWood program is steeped in tradition, it has undergone some lean years since winning a Class 3A state title in 2020. After Heeter replaced Adam Yoder, the Panthers went 6-36 combined in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
Despite the on-court struggles, NorthWood boasted one of the younger rosters in the area last year that flashed signs of promise, which is something Burkhart looks to build upon.
“I just want them to know that everything they’ve been working for and everything they’ve been doing up to this point, we want to move it forward with the strong foundation that’s been laid with the coaches before us,” Burkhart said. “We want to focus on who we want to be as a team, what our identity is and what we want to do moving forward. It’s not an overnight process, so we’re going to work hard in practice and try to build team chemistry.”
Being able to restore the NorthWood girls basketball program to its status as one of the best in Class 3A is the goal for Burkhart.
“I don’t think it’s gone,” said Burkhart of the Black Swish brand. “There’s been a couple of challenging years because of some younger players and other things going into the system. We have a strong community that has high expectations. We have great administrators. I’ve heard nothing but good things about the players coming back and the parent support, so I think all the key components are there.
“We want to be one of the top programs in the state of Indiana. It’s not going to happen quickly, but that’s the goal. That’s what we want to get to.”