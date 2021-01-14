GOSHEN — Bethany Christian came into Thursday night’s game with a large amount of built-up momentum.
The Bruins won their last two and seven of eight overall, but to improve on those streaks, they’d have to go through a very good Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian team at home on Senior Night.
Bethany Christian, led by its stingy defense, held the offensive-minded Braves to just 27% from the field (11-of-40), which helped propel them to a marquee 52-36 victory to send Rilynn Kaufmann, Mia Reinhardt, Sadie Brenneman and Maddie Chupp out the proper way.
“Defense has kind of been our M.O. this year,” Bethany Christian head coach Krysten Parson said. “It’s been the foundation and the catalyst for everything that we do. Everything kind of flows out of our defense, and our girls have really bought in to the importance of it and to what it means to play team defense.”
The Bruins (13-5) took some time to truly get into the groove of the contest, digging a 5-0 hole behind a couple early turnovers that Blackhawk (14-4) turned into points.
“There’s always those senior jitters for Senior Night. There’s always emotions that we might not know that we have,” Parson said. “All year, we’ve had a couple games where that’s happened, and we haven’t panicked. We just settled in. … We don’t get too worked up about going down 0-5, 0-7. We just had to find a way to get back into what we’re supposed to do.”
Bethany quickly settled in after the early deficit, tying the game at seven near the end of the first quarter, then outscoring the Braves 21-14 to go into halftime up 28-21.
Reinhardt scored nine points to lead her team in the first half with freshman Zoe Willems adding seven through the first 16 minutes.
In the second half, the defense became even more stout for Bethany. Blackhawk was held to 3-of-19 from the field and only managed 15 second-half points.
The Bruins opened the second half on a mini 4-0 run to up its lead to double digits, and they maintained a good advantage for the rest of the game as Blackhawk only got as close as 43-35 with less than two minutes to play.
The Braves tried to extend the game by fouling with almost two minutes left, but a flawless performance from the free-throw line (18-of-19 for the game) for the Bruins ended any hope of a comeback.
On a night where the seniors were celebrated, a couple of Bethany freshmen led the way in the box score.
Mariah Stoltzfus had 16 with Willems finishing the game with 14 of her own.
On the other side, Blackhawk junior Hailee Kline led her team with nine points on what was a difficult shooting night for the Braves.
Bethany has now won eight of its last nine games with more challenges ahead as the postseason draws closer.
“The last part of our season, we’re just playing tough opponents,” Parson said. “Blackhawk is a very good team, they weren’t 14-3 just by a fluke. This point of our season is really when we want to be playing our best basketball. … We just have to refine the things that we want to continue to get better at in order to make a run at a sectional title. Games like this allow us to compete at a high level.”
