INDIANAPOLIS — There’s an old saying in sports that you can’t teach height.
Lanesville has it, and Bethany Christian doesn’t.
That ended up proving to be the biggest difference — literally — in Class 1A’s state girls basketball championship game Saturday.
The Eagles’ length and size provided issues for the Bruins all game, helping Lanesville knock off Bethany Christian, 60-41, to reign as champs in Class 1A. It was the first time playing in a state championship game for both programs.
Lanesville’s 6’1” senior center, Morgan Sonner, feasted all game. She finished with 18 points on 8-11 shooting, with most of those shots being layups near the hoop. Her 6’1” counterpart, sophomore Shelby Allen, finished with 11 points — including six in the fourth quarter — on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting.
Coming into the game, Sonner averaged only 7.7 points a game and Allen 6.9.
The Eagles also had a 34-10 advantage in points scored in the paint and 25-18 in rebounds.
“We don’t have people on our roster, but we have a practice squad that we work against that tries to help with those moments,” said Bethany Christian coach Krysten Parson on trying to game plan against a team that’s bigger than them. “When you’re working against guys in that situation, you can’t always perfectly get the perfect situation of running defenses and offenses.
“Hats off to them: their size gave us some issues. We fought hard. At the end of the day, they came out with the victory.”
No. 1 Lanesville (28-2) never trailed Saturday, scoring the first five points of the game. The lead then reached double digits, 17-7, at the end of the first quarter.
That margin quickly reached 13 when Sonner made a ‘3’ to put her team ahead, 20-7. The Bruins (22-4) countered with six points of their own, though, as juniors Zoe Willems and Mariah Stoltzfus hit back-to-back three’s to cut the deficit to seven.
With it seeming like Bethany was poised to make a run, Lanesville shut it down. The Eagles scored eight unanswered, all on layups — two from Sonner, one from senior Linzie Wernert and one from sophomore Hadley Crosier.
The teams traded points the rest of the quarter to give the Eagles a 34-18 halftime lead.
Lanesville looked like they were going to run away with the game to start the third quarter, expanding its lead to as many as 22 following a layup from Crosier. With 6:19 to go in the frame, the Eagles were up, 40-18.
As they’ve done all tournament, though, the Bruins fought back. They scored the next six points of the game, finishing the period on a 13-4 run overall. The stretch was punctuated by a ‘3’ from Stoltzfus from beyond the NBA 3-point line.
By that point, Lanesville only led, 44-31, going into the fourth quarter.
“I think that’s just been the M.O. of our team; we haven’t given up ever this season, which is why we’re here,” Parson said. “And so, I expect these guys to make runs. I expect them to find the right people and put them in great positions, and they did that. We were able to put some possessions together and get some stops and put some points up there at the end of the third quarter.”
The closest the Bruins would get in the fourth quarter was 12 after a ‘3’ from junior Eva Horning. After that, however, Lanesville put the game away. Allen made back-to-back layups, then made a free-throw to increase the lead to 17. The teams mostly traded points over the next few minutes before late free throws from the Eagles led to the final 19-point margin.
Along with big performances from its two six-footers, Lanesville had 13 points from Wernert, nine from Crosier, seven from junior Ava Kerr and two from sophomore Hylton Brumley. They finished 25-of-45 from the field (56%), only making two ‘3’s’ and shooting just 8-of-13 from the free-throw line in the process.
For the Bruins, Willems led with 17 points on 5-of-15 shooting. Stoltzfus joined her in double figures at 11 points, while senior Kiersten Todd and Julia Moser had five points each and Horning three.
Bethany Christian shot 11-of-35 (31%) for the game. Five of those made shots were from beyond the arc — two for Stoltzfus and one each for Horning, Moser and Willems. The Bruins were efficient from the free-throw line, making 12 of their 15 attempts from the charity stripe.
It was the final game in the careers of Todd, Moser, Kolette Kern and Jessa Caffee.
“These seniors have been remarkable this year,” Parson said. “Some of them playing big roles for us, and some of them lesser roles. But nonetheless, they have been incredibly important to our program. That’s what I’m going to remind them of so that way, when they step away from Bethany basketball, they’re going to be better people. And that’s really what we hope for in our program.”