BENTON — Setting the early tone with its veteran-laden squad, Bremen beat Westview 60-33 Saturday in the championship game of the IHSAA Class 2A Fairfield Sectional girls basketball tournament.
The Lions (18-7) advanced to the Winamac Regional with a lineup featuring senior Erin Coffel (20 points) and junior Haylie Rodriguez (18, with five of her team’s eight 3-pointers).
The Warriors (5-19) played without junior Gloria Miller, who averages 16 points and 10 rebounds. She was hurt in Friday’s semifinal win against LaVille.
“We knew going in it was going to be a tough task,” Westview coach Randy Yoder said. “We’re young without her. We have one senior (Julianna Miller) and she played limited tonight because she’s hurt.
“But I don’t want to make any excuses. I congratulated (Bremen coach Alex Robinson). I think they’ll be a great representation in our regional next week. I hope they can get ‘er done.”
Westview started a junior (Mast), two sophomores (Antal and Springer) and two freshmen (Rensberger and Welsh). There were times when three freshmen (Rensberger, Welsh and Sara Lapp) were on the floor at the same time.
“It’s a young crew,” Yoder said. “We have a solid foundation to build on.”
Welsh (10) and Katrina Schwartz (8) led the Warriors in scoring. All but two points for each player came in the second half.
Points were hard to come by early as Westview trailed 16-4 after one quarter and 43-6 at halftime. Coming in, Bremen had held an opponent to 30 points or less on 14 occasions.
“That is a very quality basketball team,” said Yoder of the Lions. “In my mind, their defense is really what drives that team.
“They’re scrappy. They do a good job of scrambling and covering passing lanes. They seem like they play that zone really well together. They just know everybody needs to be. As the ball rotates, they rotate.”
Westview turned the ball over 18 times (12 in the first half). The Lions had 12 turnovers, but only three until about midway through the third period.
“That’s a testament to having five girls out there that are on the same page,” Robinson said. “They’ve been through it. They’ve played together — most of them — for three years now. Everything was clicking for a stretch in the first half.”
Coffel tallied 15 points, and sophomore Ellia Foster added five as Bremen outscored Westview 27-2 in the second quarter. The Warriors got a bucket from Schwartz (19-footer at 1:18).
The Lions went on a 32-0 run that spanned parts of the first and second quarters. Rodriguez buried three 3-pointers and three free throws for 12 points in the first quarter. Westview got baskets from Welsh (7:13) and Rensberger (4:06).
After winning its first sectional title since 2004, Bremen now has six in program history. Westview was going after its 11th all-time and first since 2016.
In the semifinals of the 2A Winamac Regional on Saturday, Feb. 15, Bremen will meet Andrean (15-12) at 11 a.m. The second semifinal pits South Central of Union Mills (19-7) against Adams Central (19-7) with the championship slated for 7:30 p.m.
Bremen 60, Westview 33
Westview — Lucy Rensberger 1-4 0-2 2, Kate Welsh 5-13 0-1 10, Hallie Mast 1-6 0-0 3, Allie Springer 0-3 0-0 0, Alexys Antal 0-1 1-2 1, Erika Miller 1-4 0-0 3, Hailey Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Sara Lapp 1-4 0-0 2, Julianna Miller 1-5 2-2 4, McKenna Collier 0-0 0-0 0, Katrina Schwartz 3-3 1-2 8. Team: 13-45 4-9 33.
Bremen — Haylie Rodriguez 5-5 3-3 18, Erin Coffel 8-14 2-4 20, Dellenira Duran 3-5 0-0 6, Ellia Foster 2-10 2-2 7, Bailey Vermillion 1-9 0-1 2, Katie Moyer 1-2 1-2 3, Mirella Duran 2-2 0-0 4, Zoey France 0-0 0-0 0, Jaiden Monhaut 0-0 0-0 0. Team: 22-47 8-12 60.
Westview 4 2 12 15 — 33
Bremen 16 27 14 3 — 60
3-point goals: Westview (3-10) — Schwartz 1-1, E. Miller 1-2, Mast 1-4, Lapp 0-1, Welsh 0-2; Bremen (x-x) — .
Fouls (fouled out): Westview 13 (none); Bremen 8 (none).
Rebounds: Westview 29 (Antal 7, Rensberger 6, Welsh 5); Bremen 31 (Rodriguez 5, Foster 5, Vermillion 5, Moyer 5).
Turnovers: Westview 18, Bremen 12.
Officials: Jimmy Arnett, Brian Lochmandy, Bruce Wirick.
Records (next games): Bremen (18-7) vs. Andrean (15-12), South Central of Union Mills (19-7) vs. Adams Central (19-7) in semifinals of Class 2A Winamac Regional Saturday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m and following; Championship, 7:30 p.m.; Westview (5-19).
