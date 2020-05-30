NAPPANEE – As the clock ran down, there was no doubt who was going to win the game. NorthWood led Salem, 37-29, and had possession of the ball. All that was left to do was run out the clock, and a state championship trophy would belong to the Panthers.
Who was holding the ball for NorthWood as time expired, however, was maybe the least likely person on the roster.
Freshman Aaliyah Bonner had the honor as the clock struck zero, giving the Panthers its second IHSAA Class 3A girls basketball state championship in program history. Bonner had played nine total varsity minutes heading into the state title game, but was on the court as NorthWood made history.
“I was actually going to shoot it, but (head coach Adam Yoder) was like, ‘No, don’t shoot. Hold it,’” Bonner said. “I probably would’ve air-balled majorly, but just to get the ball up was on my mind.”
JV SEASON
Bonner was a member of the varsity roster throughout the year, but played primarily on the junior varsity team. She would usually play all four quarters of the JV game, leaving her with only one quarter of eligibility for the varsity contests.
For Yoder, it was all about the progression Bonner made throughout the season that mattered most to him.
“As a freshman playing four quarters of JV each night and practicing with a very strong varsity, it’s just a matter of developing your skills and continuing to compete every single day,” Yoder said. “Aaliyah had her ups and downs like any freshman, but she improved tremendously from October to February.”
Bonner only appeared in five regular-season varsity games, all of them lopsided wins for NorthWood. She recorded one shot attempt and two total rebounds in those contests, appearing for no more than two minutes in each game.
While not playing a lot of varsity minutes was hard to sit through, Bonner knew it was important for her to go through a season of it.
“I felt like it was a VIP experience almost: everyone got to see them play on the court, but I also got to practice with them and learn from each and every one of them,” Bonner said. “It wasn’t bad at all; I loved all of them and I had fun.”
STATE TITLE RUN
Bonner knew from the first day of school that the Panthers were poised to make a deep playoff run.
“Half of (the basketball players) I know from volleyball, and when I saw how they played in volleyball, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, basketball season is definitely going to be fun. We’re going to make it far,’” Bonner said.
NorthWood entered the 3A tournament with a 21-3 record. They won three games at the Lakeland sectional, two at the Jimtown regional and one at the LaPorte semistate to advance to the state championship game. Bonner appeared in one game of postseason action leading up to the state finals, playing one minute against Lakeland in the sectional final.
Despite not playing a lot, Bonner knew she had to be there for her teammates.
“I knew I had to be there for practice; I had to go as hard as possible to make each and every one of them stronger for the games,” Bonner said. “Basically, I really just thought of myself as helping: everybody had a part, and my part was mostly in practice, speaking out and helping out everyone as much as possible.”
The state championship game was a back-and-forth affair between NorthWood and Salem. The Panthers started to pull away late, though, building a 37-26 lead with 21 seconds left. Salem called timeout to pull their starters out to a standing ovation from their fans.
Three seconds later, after the Panthers committed a foul, Yoder did the same thing with his starters. With 18 seconds left in the game, Bonner, Grace Harner, Riley Kitson and Sidney Martin entered the contest.
“I was actually sweating a lot — I was scared,” admitted Bonner as she entered the game. “And then I was like, ‘We’re not going to do that much, there’s only a couple of seconds left. We just have to bring the ball down the court and listen to (Yoder).’”
Salem made a ‘3’ with 10 seconds left to make it 37-29. Harner brought the ball up the court, but was double-teamed at midcourt. She passed the ball to Bonner, who was standing 30 feet from the hoop. Although she wanted to shoot the ball, Yoder told her to hold the ball as the final three seconds counted off the clock.
The final buzzer sounded, and the Panthers were state champs.
“I’d have said something either was going really, really well or really, really not-so-well,” said Yoder on what his reaction would’ve been pre-game had he been told Bonner would be holding the ball at the end of the game. “Luckily, it was the former.”
THE FUTURE
There will be a lot of changes for NorthWood next year. The graduation of 6-1 Kate Rulli and 6-0 Maddy Payne leaves a huge void at the post positions. There’ll also be a new head coach, as Mark Heeter will be replacing the resigning Yoder.
Standing at 5-8, Bonner is one of the taller returning players for the Panthers next year. She knows she’ll have big shoes to fill in Rulli and Payne.
“Our best post players are leaving, and when I was on JV, I was a post player,” Bonner said. “I know I’m not as tall as them, so I know I have to get stronger.”
The memories of the 2019-20 season will live on forever for Bonner, though, and she’ll always have a place in the school’s history.
“When I got to school (the Monday after the state championship game), I got recognized for holding the ball,” Bonner said. “So, something good came out of it.”
