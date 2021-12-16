MIDDLEBURY — What the Fairfield girls basketball team did in the third quarter Thursday even impressed its own head coach.
Trailing 28-22 to Northridge at halftime, the Falcons put on a defensive clinic in the third period. They held the Raiders scoreless — forcing five turnovers in the process — to turn a six-point halftime deficit into a 35-28 lead going into the fourth quarter.
And while Northridge battled back to within one point late, No. 2 (Class 2A) Fairfield was able to sink enough free throws down the stretch to win, 45-41, and improve to 12-0 on the season. It matches the best start for any Fairfield basketball team in school history, boys or girls, with the 1969-70 boys team.
“That third quarter was amazing,” Fairfield coach Brodie Garber said. “I’m a defensive guy through and through, and that third quarter was pretty darn good. And I’ve watched a lot of ball games, whether I’ve played them or coached them … it takes a lot to impress me when it comes to basketball, it really does.”
If you combine the time at the end of the second quarter with the start of the fourth, Northridge did not score for 11 minutes and 52 seconds of game time.
“They went on that run, and in our past games, we’ve countered runs,” Northridge coach Doug Springer said. “And, we didn’t counter this one well. We panicked a little bit. I think we came out and missed three-straight layups at the rim. Then they hit some shots, took the lead and we panicked. It took us, really, the whole third quarter to get calmed down.”
Fairfield built the lead to 37-28 early in the fourth. Northridge finally broke its dry spell on a field goal from junior Eva Fisher with 5:45 remaining in the game.
It was a 39-34 lead when the Falcons started turning the ball over courtesy of the Raiders’ full-court press defense. Two Fairfield turnovers on back-to-back possessions led immediately to Northridge baskets from sophomore Morgan Cross, making it a 39-38 Falcons lead with 1:31 remaining.
Another Fairfield turnover 18 seconds later gave the Raiders a chance to take the lead. As Fisher went up for a layup though, the ball slipped out of her hands and was ultimately tracked down by Fairfield junior Bailey Willard. As the two battled for the ball, a foul was called on Fisher.
Springer was not pleased with the call, leading to him earning a technical foul from the referees. This sent Willard to the free throw line to shoot both a one-and-one and then two free throws off the technical foul.
“There were several questionable calls that … we’re going to go back and look at them, and we’ll see,” Springer said. “When you’ve got calls being made on girls that are standing down at one end and they’re your two best players, and they’re not even near the play and are constantly getting fouls called on them — to me, something’s not right.”
After Willard missed the one-and-one free throw, Garber mentioned he thought about putting in another player to then shoot the technical free throws, but one look from Willard to her coach kept her at the line. She would make both technical foul shots to put Fairfield up 41-38 with 48 seconds remaining.
“I caught (Willard’s) eye, she looked at me and I said, ‘Shoot them again,’” Garber said. “And, that’s just the trust that you kind of have. These kids, I’ve grown up with for numerous years. I had no doubt she was going to make those next two after missing that first one.”
Nine seconds later, Willard made two more free throws after being fouled by Fisher, causing her to foul out of the game. After a Northridge missed ‘3,’ Falcons junior Brea Garber was fouled and made one of two free throws, extending her team’s lead to 44-38 with 27 seconds left on the clock.
A three-point make from Northridge senior Colleen Miller made it a one-possession game with 4.7 seconds remaining. Fairfield was able to inbounds the ball cleanly coming out of the timeout, and sophomore Kaylee Dillon sank one of two free throws to seal the four-point Falcons victory.
The win for Fairfield came after they went down 13-3 early to the home team. A ‘3’ from Fisher gave Northridge a 10-point lead less than five minutes into the game.
“We executed what we worked on all week, in terms of how to attack the zone (defense),” said Springer of his team’s fast start. “I thought we did a great job. Our defense was very active.”
The Raiders led 17-13 at the end of the first quarter. They would extend the lead to six, 28-22, at halftime.
Despite fouling out late, Fisher finished as the leading scorer in the game with 19 points. Other scorers for Northridge were Cross with eight points, senior Julia Mantyla seven, Miller five and senior Madyson Gorball two. The Raiders (8-3, 2-0 NLC) have a quick turnaround as they host Goshen (5-5, 1-1 NLC) Friday night in a Northern Lakes Conference contest.
Fairfield’s offense was led by Brea Garber’s 15 points, who also led her team with nine rebounds as well. Willard finished with 14 points, Dillon nine, junior Morgan Gawthrop four and senior Brooke Sanchez three.
“Our schedule up front hasn’t been the toughest, and we’ve had numerous people tell us that,” Brodie Garber said. “I think a lot of people thought, ‘How are you going to do then when you play the bigger, tougher schools?’ And I think we found out a lot about ourselves (Thursday).”
Brodie Garber also made sure to give credit to his varsity assistant coach, Troy Sands, for making their team believe they could beat a Class 4A team like Northridge.
“My assistant coach, Troy Sands, before we went out, he said, ‘I don’t know if you guys believe this, but you’re really good,’” the Fairfield head coach said. “… He just pumped them up and just said, ‘You guys are good, too, and believe that.’”
The Falcons get to put its historic start to the season to the test once again Saturday afternoon when they travel to Fort Wayne to play another Class 4A team in Snider (8-2). The Panthers are ranked 19th overall in the state by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association this week, regardless of class.
