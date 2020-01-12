GOSHEN — For the second-straight night, a Goshen basketball team held a Concord basketball team scoreless in a quarter.
After the RedHawk boys outscored the Minutemen, 12-0, in the first quarter on Friday, the RedHawk girls team one-upped the boys by outscoring Concord, 13-0, in the second quarter Saturday. The second-period shutout helped Goshen (15-3, 2-2 Northern Lakes Conference) to a 36-22 victory over the Minutemen (11-6, 3-2 NLC).
“Attacking the basket,” said Goshen coach Shaun Hill of what worked in the second quarter. “That was our game plan; we were going to go at them and see how they respond.”
“We shot five percent (in the first half),” Concord coach Cassie Cepeda added. “I think we ended the game with eight percent. I mean, that was the game. Our shots just didn’t fall.”
It was a 5-4 Goshen lead after one quarter when the RedHawks took control of the game. Senior Lizzie Kirkton had back-to-back buckets to start the second, sparking the Goshen attack.
“It looked like they were doubling (Goshen junior Brynn Shoup-Hill), so part of our game plan when they double … we’ll pull Brynn out and make sure we have someone willing to post up,” Hill said. “And Lizzie came in and did a great job of posting up and attacking the basket for us.”
Shoup-Hill then took over after Kirkton, scoring seven of her team’s final nine points in the quarter. The other basket came from junior Megan Gallagher.
Shoup-Hill had nine points and 11 rebounds at halftime. She finished with a game-high 14 points and 19 rebounds. Her work on the glass was equally important as her scoring was.
“It’s huge because they don’t get second opportunities, and that was a big thing,” Hill said. “We wanted to win the rebounding war. Don’t give up second chances because I thought, and I still think, they’re a great offensive rebounding team.”
Free throw shooting also became an issue, specifically for Concord. They went 0-for-4 from the charity stripe in the second quarter and 4-of-9 in the second half. They made one in the first quarter to finish 5-of-14 from the free throw line overall in the contest.
Meanwhile, Goshen was a perfect 6-of-6 from the line in the second half, helping maintain their double-digit lead.
“We do put an emphasis on (free throw shooting in practice), but we compete when we free throw shoot,” Hill said. “The competition part of it I think is what helps us.”
After leading 18-4 at half, Goshen extended the lead to as many as 20 in the third quarter. Concord wouldn’t go away, though, and battled to have the end result be a 14-point deficit. After losing by 37 to Elkhart Central Wednesday, Cepeda was proud of her team’s effort.
“Was really proud of how we bounced back from Wednesday,” Cepeda said. “I thought we played extremely hard. We executed our game plan — I mean, when you hold a team to 36 points … unfortunately, the basketball just doesn’t fall. I thought we had some good looks.”
Another bright spot for the Minutemen was freshman Savannah Boerema, who led her team with 10 points. She had all four Concord points in the first half.
“I thought she played outstanding, specifically on the defensive end,” Cepeda said. “When we needed possessions because they were making runs, she made some key big stops for us. So, really impressed with her.”
Other scorers for Concord were junior Devine Johnson with five points, senior Jadelyn Williams with four and junior Kendal Swartout with three. The Minutemen visit Jimtown Tuesday.
“We’re going to get back to work Monday and move on,” Cepeda said.
Along with Shoup-Hill’s 14 points, Kirkton had eight, senior Regan Mast six, junior Megan Gallagher five and senior Hailey Mast three. Goshen hosts Warsaw Friday, who are 3-1 in NLC competition. While it’ll be hard for most teams to chase down NorthWood (17-2, 5-0 NLC) for the conference title, the RedHawks are not giving up hope.
“Our conference games left could all be potential sectional opponents, other than NorthWood,” Hill said. “We know we have to win-out and kind of take it as practice in case we draw one of our conference teams in our sectional … the sectional is a big goal for us, but we’re going to try and make this conference thing interesting.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.