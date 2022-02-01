GOSHEN — As Krysten Parson talked about the game her Bethany Christian girls basketball team just played, a message on the bulletin board behind her read: “Be Resilient.”
The Bruins showed that Tuesday before bowing, 50-46, in the first round of the IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 51.
Bethany (11-12) was down 38-27 early in the fourth quarter then went on a 10-0 run and was ahead by one in the final minute before losing to the Eagles before a charged-up audience at Buller Court.
“It’s proof of resiliency in all areas of our life — not just in basketball,” said Parson, the Bruins’ 16th-year head coach. “This group is incredibly resilient. We’ve been through a lot this year with sickness and injury and having people in and out. We never had a consistent starting lineup because you never knew who’s here and they remained consistent and resilient.
“They continued to fight. That’s a culture we’ve built and they’ve bought into. It’s just a testament to who they are as a team.”
Sophomore Zoe Willems (24 points — nine in the fourth quarter), sophomore Mariah Stoltzfus (9 — four in the second half), junior Kiersten Todd (6 — four in the fourth quarter) and Julia Moser (5 — all in the fourth) led the Bruins offense.
Willems, Stoltzfus and Moser made one 3-pointer each and the team hit 3-of-13 from long range.
Fourteen of Bethany’s 23 rebounds were collected by Willems.
Just one of the Bruins’ five turnovers came in the second half.
A three-point play by Willems with 43.5 seconds to play put the Bethany up 45-44.
On a night when the Bruins made 9-of-11 at the foul stripe, a free throw by Stoltzfus put Bethany ahead 46-44.
“She is the heart and soul of our team,” said Parson of Stoltzfus, who did not play until January (the Bruins went 7-3 with her in the lineup). “We go as she goes because of her energy."
A rebound and end-to-end rush by Fremont senior Jada Rhonehouse tied the game at 46 with 26 seconds to go in the contest. A layup four seconds later by Rhonehouse gave the Eagles a 48-46 advantage and Fremont put the game away with two Rhonehouse free throws with 4.3 seconds remaining.
“I looked at my team and I thought they looked stunned,” said Eagles head coach Scott Sprague of his team’s response to Bethany’s furious rally. “I put my thumb up and Jada took over.”
Rhonehouse (22 points — eight in the fourth), freshman Samantha Meyers (10 with a 3-pointer in the fourth), junior Natalie Gochenour (9 — with three free throws in the fourth) paced the Eagles attack. The winners went 13-of-15 at the free throw line, including 7-of-8 in the fourth quarter.
Fremont made 8-of-22 shots from the floor, including 2-of-4 behind the 3-point arc — one each by Meyers and sophomore McKenzie Parnin.
Rhonehouse and Gochenour grabbed five rebounds each as the Eagles finished with 18.
Eight of Fremont’s 16 turnovers came in the fourth quarter.
“Jada proved to be the senior that she is and came through at the end," Sprague said. “We only went seven-deep and three of those are freshmen (including Adalyn Parr and Brayleigh Moss).”
With its third loss to Fremont in the last four sectionals, Bethany finished 5-4 against 1A opponents in 2021-22.
In Tuesday’s first game, Lakewood Park Christian defeated Elkhart Christian 45-30. ECA finished at 7-12.
The semifinals on Friday will pit Lakewood Park (9-12) against Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (16-7) at 6 p.m., followed by Fremont (7-15) against Hamilton (1-12). The championship is slated for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.