FRANKTON — It was fitting that Mariah Stoltzfus was making the final free throws to give Bethany Christian to its first ever semi-state championship.
After willing her team to a semifinal win earlier in the day, the junior once again did it for the Bruins in the Class 1A North Semi-state championship game against No. 2 Tri. The junior scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, including the final six free throws to give Bethany a 58-54 win over the Titans, advancing them to next week’s Class 1A state championship game.
The No. 7 Bruins (24-3) will play No. 1 Lanesville (27-2) for the title at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“I still can’t even believe it,” said Stoltzfus in the immediate aftermath Saturday night when asked about how it feels to advance to the state title game. “We just keep playing well. It’s something that we’ve done really well all season, is winning these 50/50 games.”
Stoltzfus finished the game with 21 points. Her classmate, Zoe Willems, had a game-high 23 points, including a ‘3’ with 1:14 to go that broke a 49-49 tie. The shot was set up by a Stoltzfus pass.
“That’s crazy,” said Willems when asked what it’s like to advance to the state title game. “This team has accomplished so much this season, and this on top of it means so much. This game showed just how much we are of a team and how much we play together. It’s awesome. I can’t believe it.”
It’s the 190th career victory for Bethany Christian head coach Krysten Parson across 17 seasons. Before these last two weeks, the Bruins had never won a regional title in program history, let alone a semi-state crown.
“They just don’t quit,” said Parson of her team. “They are winners. No matter what the outcome is, they are winners.”
After beating Washington Township, 55-50, in the semifinal game earlier in the day, Bethany found itself in a battle with the Titans (26-2).
It looked like Tri might run away with the game early, as they scored the first six points of the game. Combined with three Bruin turnovers, and all the momentum was with the Titans inside Case Arena in Frankfort.
Bethany stayed calm, though, chipping away to make it just a 12-10 Tri lead at the end of the first quarter.
“I think when I stay composed, they stay composed,” Parson said. “I wasn’t worried yet because it’s happened before; it comes in waves. We got down a few points, but we didn’t panic.”
A back-and-forth second quarter ended with the Titans ahead, 21-20, at halftime. Tri showed more signs of running away with the game in the third period, gradually building a six-point lead, 37-31.
That’s when Stoltzfus took over. She scored the first eight points for her team in the fourth quarter, then assisted on a ‘3’ from senior Julia Moser to cut the deficit to one, 43-42, with 5:06 remaining.
The Bruins finally regained the lead on a layup from Kiersten Todd, putting them ahead, 46-45, with 3:33 left in regulation. Two free throws from Tri senior Bailey Parham 30 seconds later then gave the Titans the lead once again.
The final lead change happened on the next possession, as Willems drilled a ‘3’ off an assist from Stoltzfus to put the Bruins ahead, 49-47, with 2:31 remaining. Parham tied it at 49 with a layup eight seconds later, but that’s the last time the Titans would be level with the Bruins.
Of the 27 points Bethany Christian put on the board in the fourth quarter, Stoltzfus either scored or assisted on 25 of them.
“I just don’t want to lose,” Stoltzfus said. “It gets to the point of the game where I just don’t want to lose. I’ve been working on my game for 17 years now, so if it was going to be somebody shooting free-throws at the end, it’s got to be me.”
“I think I’m out of words,” added Parson when asked about Stoltzfus. “It stinks that she’s 5’2” because she has the heart of a lion. She’s unreal. There are just some incredible things about that kid that go unnoticed; people don’t see her work ethic, her leadership. The things she does for us is just unrivaled.”
While Willems and Stoltzfus combined for 44 points, the other Bruins scoring came from eight points from Todd and six from Moser.
SEMIFINAL GAME: BETHANY CHRISTIAN 55, WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP 50
The Bruins erased a seven-point halftime deficit to knock off the Senators in a thrilling semifinal contest.
After Bethany led, 13-8, after the first quarter, Washington (20-7) outscored the Bruins by a 19-7 margin in the second frame to go up, 27-20, at halftime.
Stoltzfus then took over in the third quarter. The 5’2” junior would not be denied, scoring 13 of her team’s 19 points in the quarter. After Todd scored the first two points for the Bruins in the frame, Stoltzfus rattled off the next 11 for her team. Her ‘3’ with 4:52 to go in the third gave Bethany its first lead, 30-29, in almost eight minutes of game time.
She then made another triple 50 seconds later to extend that lead to four.
“They were guarding (Willems) pretty tightly, so I knew I was going to have to step-up if we were going to win the game,” Stoltzfus said. “We were down seven (at halftime). I felt pretty good, though, because right before halftime, I hit a shot to bring us within seven. I just knew I had to come in confidently. It was a win-or-go-home situation, and we wanted to win.”
The Senators did not back down, scoring five unanswered to go up, 34-33. Bethany then regained the lead with 32 seconds left in the frame on a Willems bucket before Washington tied it on a shot from senior Addie Graf. The score was knotted up at 39 going into the fourth quarter.
There was a total of four lead changes and two ties in the final frame, with the ties coming at 46 and 48. The final lead change was courtesy of a Moser ‘3’, who took a pass from Stoltzfus and drilled a long-distanced shot from the corner to put the Bruins ahead, 49-48, with 53 seconds remaining.
“I knew they were going to press-up on me and Zoe pretty high because … when it came down to it, everybody knows its going to come down to me and Zoe trying to get a bucket,” Stoltzfus said. “And, Julia’s probably our best three-point shooter, consistency wise. She hits wide-open corner three’s all the time, and she was wide open. I knew that was our best chance to get the lead, and it was.”
On the ensuing Washington possession, the Senators turned it over on an errant pass. Naturally, Stoltzfus was there to pick up the loose ball. She was fouled a few seconds later, calmly making her ensuing free-throws to push the margin to three.
Willems and Todd then made free-throws with 18.3 and 1.1 seconds left, respectively, to ice the game. Bethany Christian shot 11-of-13 from the charity stripe in the second half, including 9-of-10 in the fourth quarter.
“For us to step up and hit those free throws in those big moments tells you a whole lot about how this team just played freely in those last minutes,” Parson said. “They were not tight. They were not afraid to lose. They said, ‘we’re going to go win,’ and that was the difference.”
Stoltzfus finished with a game-high 23 points, 19 of which came in the second half. Willems added 11, Todd nine, Moser seven, junior Eva Horning and senior Jessa Caffee two each and senior Kolette Kern one in the semifinal victory.