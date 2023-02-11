ROCHESTER — For the first time in school history, Bethany Christian is a regional champion in girls basketball.
The Bruins won a slugfest over Tri-County, 38-30, Saturday at Caston High School to reign as a Class 1A regional champion. It was the first time Bethany had won a game in the regional round, regardless of tournament format. They had gone 0-2 in their prior regional contests.
“It’s all about the hard work that these guys have put in through the summer and then all through the season,” said Bethany Christian coach Krysten Parson on the win. “I tell them that there’s probably not many situations we’re going to be put in today that we haven’t been put in during the season. It’s really a testament to who they are.
"I talked about this on Senior Night: there’s a deep love that runs through this team. They trust each other and they trust the process. That’s what’s really gotten us this far.”
It was a defensive battle for all four quarters between the Bruins (22-3) and Cavaliers (14-12). The teams combined for just 12 points in the first quarter, with each side scoring six apiece. A made shot from Bethany junior Zoe Willems with 46 seconds to go in the frame knotted it at six through eight minutes of play.
The Cavaliers then took its largest lead of the game three minutes into the second quarter, as junior Jasmine Durando sank a ‘3’ to give the Cavaliers a 12-8 advantage with exactly five minutes left in the first half.
The ensuing sequence would change the complexion of the game completely in favor of Bethany Christian. Junior Mariah Stoltzfus took a pass from Willems, who then drained a ‘3’ to cut her team’s deficit to one. Less than three seconds later, Stoltzfus stole the ball away from a Cavalier player, giving possession right back to the Bruins.
Stoltzfus passed the ball to Willems, who tried scoring a tough-angled layup. The shot wasn’t there, though, so Willems passed the ball back to her classmate behind the three-point line. Stoltzfus drilled that shot as well, vaulting Bethany Christian ahead, 14-12.
The two triples from Stoltzfus happened in a 14-second span. It wound up being the first and last lead change of the game.
“It was huge,” said Stoltzfus of that game-changing sequence. “I started off little shaky; I mean, I airballed one (shot) and missed a couple others. But then I hit the first one and it felt good, and then I got the steal and I had to look for my shot again. Luckily, Zoe found me and I hit another one.”
Riding the momentum off of Stoltzfus’s scoring outburst, the Bruins closed the rest of the quarter on a 5-2 run to take a 19-14 lead at halftime.
The margin reached eight in the first minute of the third quarter after Willems sank a corner ‘3’. Tri-County wouldn’t go away, though, countering with an 8-1 run to make it just a 23-22 Bruin lead with 2:48 to go in the third frame.
A Willems bucket a minute later pushed the lead back to three. Then, in the final minute of the period, the Bruins ballooned its lead back to eight points. Stoltzfus made a ‘3’ with 52 seconds to go, then Willems made a tough layup in the final seconds to make it a 30-22 Bethany lead through three quarters.
“Anyone that knows basketball knows it’s a game of runs,” Parson said. “We talk the whole time: lets win the first two minutes of each quarter, and lets win every quarter by two. … We just made a great run at the end of the third. We had a great push.”
The closest Tri-County got to the Bruins in the fourth quarter was six points. Bethany Christian made four of its five free-throw attempts down the stretch, which helped maintain its two-possession lead throughout the final eight minutes.
The Bruins’ defense was stout once again, especially on Cavaliers sophomore Sara Zarse. After coming into the game with a team-leading 11 points-per-game average, Zarse managed just one point, which came on a free-throw with 5:39 to go in the game.
“If I’m going to be truthful: we didn’t really hone-in on only one player,” said Parson of her team’s defense. “We just said we’re going to be who you are. We have to continue to remain who we are as a team.”
Willems ended up with 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in the triumph. Stoltzfus had 11 points and six rebounds, while senior Kiersten Todd added nine points to round out the scoring.
As of Saturday afternoon, the Bruins don’t know who they will play in the semi-state semifinals or where the game will be contested. The four semi-state winners in the northern half of the Class 1A bracket will be put through a random draw Sunday at 3 p.m. to determine who will play whom, with the location also being set at the time.
The northern semi-state locations are LaPorte, Huntington North, Logansport or Frankfort.
All anyone cared about wearing blue and white on Saturday, though, was cutting down the nets after winning a regional championship.
“It means a lot, especially for me and Zoe,” said Stoltzfus of the regional triumph. “We were actually team managers for the team that won sectional (in 2016), and so to be able to come here and win regionals at the same location that we were at in fourth grade is a big deal.
“And it just means a lot for our community. We’re not totally known for having success in basketball, so I feel like we’re starting to change the culture of the program. It just gives something for our community to be proud of.”