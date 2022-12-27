Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and waves 3 to 5 feet expected. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&