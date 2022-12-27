LAPORTE — Getting a chance to play teams from Class 3A and 4A, the No. 7 (1A) Bethany Christian Bruins went 1-1 at the LaPorte Holiday Tournament Tuesday.
In their first game of the day, the Bruins lost to a strong Highland team, 47-33. A few hours later, Bethany was able to bounce back and knock off the host Slicers, 54-35.
GAME 1: HIGHLAND 47, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 33
On paper, Highland is the second-best team the Bruins have faced all season. The Trojans came in with an 8-3 record and were ranked 93rd overall in the state Sagarin rankings, with Bethany Christian 129th. The only team the Bruins have faced with a higher ranking is Central Noble, who’s 43rd in the rankings. Bethany lost by 12 to the Cougars back on Nov. 15, which was its only loss on the season before Tuesday.
The Bruins battled the Trojans close for the first quarter-and-a-half, as the game was tied at eight after the first frame. A couple of key ‘3’s’ from junior Zoe Willems and sophomore Karlee Crume allowed Bethany to keep pace with Highland.
Midway through the second quarter is when the Trojans started creating some separation. Although its largest run of the period was only 6-0, they methodically built up a 27-18 advantage going into halftime.
Two quick long-range shots from Highland to start the third quarter ballooned the lead to 15. The margin would settle at 17 going into the fourth quarter.
The Bruins didn’t go down without a fight. Trailing 43-24, Bethany went on an 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 12. Those would be the last points they would score until there was 30 seconds remaining in the game, however, as the Trojans put the clamps on, defensively.
Not helping Bethany throughout the game was its shooting. They only made three ‘3’s’ in the contest on 21 attempts. Including two-point shots, they went just 6-of-25 total in the first half, then 6-of-24 in the second half for a shooting percentage of 24%
“We hit our free throws, but it was a struggle,” said Bethany Christian coach Krysten Parson of her team’s shooting performance. “There haven’t been many games where we’ve had to play from behind, thankfully. So, it’s a growth experience for us.
"When we’re not hitting shots, we just have to keep grinding it out. Part of who we are is we anchor ourselves on the defensive end: if we play great defense, we play better offense, and we didn’t play great defense (against Highland).”
Willems finished with 14 points to lead the offense. Junior Mariah Stoltzfus had eight, senior Kiersten Todd six, Crume three and junior Eva Horning two to round out the scoring against Highland.
Even though they lost to the Trojans, Parson knows the value of playing a team of that quality.
“That’s what we talked about when we signed up for this: we know it’s a big-school tournament,” Parson said. “I didn’t know a whole lot about most of these teams that are playing here, but we want to be here because we need this for sectionals. We have to think long-term and not just the short-term of, ‘Hey, we’re a 1A school, we shouldn’t play 4A schools.’ We should play teams that’ll make us better, and (Highland) makes us better.”
THIRD-PLACE GAME: BETHANY CHRISTIAN 54, LAPORTE 35
Although beating LaPorte was a chance to get a win over a 4A team for Bethany, it was also a game the Bruins were favored in given how the season has gone for the Slicers so far.
LaPorte entered the contest with a 0-15 record, and Bethany made sure that the Slicers’ first win wasn’t going to come at their expense.
The Bruins led wire-to-wire, scoring in the first seven seconds of the game and never looking back. It was only tied once at 3-3, which came 49 seconds into the contest.
Willems took over from the beginning, scoring 11 of her game-high 29 points in the first quarter. Her offensive explosion let the Bruins open up a 19-5 lead through eight minutes of play.
“I don’t think (Willems) was happy with how she shot the ball with missing some layups in the first game,” Parson said. “We just talked about coming out and being the better team, and I think our defense got rolling, which made things better for us, offensively.”
The Bruins led 30-12 at halftime. They built the lead to 24 midway through the third quarter before a 10-0 Slicers run made it a 40-26 game early in the fourth.
Bethany countered with a 7-0 run, though, to put the game officially out of reach.
After a cold shooting game against Highland, the Bruins finished 18-of-38 (47%) from the field against LaPorte. Complimenting Willems on offense in the win was Stoltzfus with 12 points, Todd and Horning four each, two points each from senior Jessa Caffee and sophomore Adrienne Chupp and one from senior Kolette Kern.
Parson was happy with how her team didn’t overlook a struggling opponent like LaPorte.
“It’s hard to win basketball games in high school,” Parson said. “It doesn’t matter who you’re playing; you still have to show up and play. Whether they’ve won a game or not, it doesn’t matter. Any team can beat any team … we’re always striving to get better, regardless of our opponent. Even if we lose, we want to be better than the game before.”
Bethany Christian, now 11-2 on the season, next plays this Tuesday, Jan. 3, at home against Lakewood Park Christian.