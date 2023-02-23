GOSHEN — Three weeks ago, none of this seemed possible for Bethany Christian.
Trailing 32-30 to Blackhawk Christian with 0.9 seconds left in the game, the Bruins were staring down the barrel of a painful ending to its season. After a 19-3 regular season that featured a Hoosier Plains Conference title and numerous new team and individual program records set, their postseason journey was going to end in its first game of the tournament.
That’s the thing with this team, though. Just when it seems they’re down and out, they find ways to come back and win games they maybe weren’t supposed to.
That’s what happened against Blackhawk in the Sectional 51 semifinal game Feb. 3. Junior Mariah Stoltzfus inbounded the ball to classmate Zoe Willems under the basket, who made a tough layup while being fouled as time expired. The shot went in, Willems made the ensuing free throw with the clock showing 0:00, and the Bruins advanced to the sectional championship game in dramatic fashion.
Four wins later, Bethany Christian’s magical postseason run culminates Saturday with an appearance in the Class 1A state championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The No. 7 Bruins (24-3) will play No. 1 Lanesville (27-2) at 10:30 a.m.
“It’s so crazy,” said Bethany Christian senior Kiersten Todd about ending her career with a state finals appearance. “Just thinking about it is amazing, and getting to do it with this team is awesome because we’re all such good friends and close.”
HOW THEY GOT HERE
After beating the Braves, 33-32, in the sectional semifinal, Bethany Christian knocked off Lakewood Park Christian, 56-37, the next night to win its third sectional championship in program history (1998, 2016).
The win over LPC would prove to be an outlier in terms of drama in the postseason for the Bruins. In the regional championship game a week later against Tri-County, Bethany did not lead for the first 12 minutes of the game — then had to hold off multiple comeback attempts from the Cavaliers to win, 38-30. It was the first regional title for the program.
Bethany Christian wasn’t done making history after regionals, as they won two nail-biting semi-state games this past Saturday at Frankfort High School. They trailed by as many as nine points, 27-18, late in the second half against No. 6 Washington Township before Stoltzfus took over the game. She scored 21 of her 23 points in the final 16:01 of the game, willing her team to a 55-50 win over the Senators. She also had the go-ahead assist on a shot from senior Julia Moser in the final minute.
The season seemed destined to be over in the title game against No. 2 Tri when the Titans took a 37-31 lead into the fourth quarter. Stoltzfus once again put the team on her back, though, scoring or assisting on 25 of the Bruins’ 27 points in the final frame. Her six made free-throws in the final minute iced away a 58-54 win for Bethany Christian, and with it, its first ever semi-state championship crown.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Offensively, most of what the Bruins do runs through Willems and Stoltzfus. For the season, Willems is averaging 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and three assists a game, the first two stats tops on the team. Stoltzfus leads with an average of 4.5 assists a contest while also scoring 10.8 points and hauling in 3.5 rebounds per game. Both players also shoot 75% from the free-throw line.
Aiding the offensive attack is Todd, who’s third on the team with a 6.6 points-per-game average. The other starters, senior Kolette Kern and junior Eva Horning, average 2.7 and 1.6 points a contest, respectively.
Off the bench, senior Julia Moser has had a knack in the past six weeks to hit a couple three-point shots a game, hence for her 5.7 point per game average this season. Other key reserve players are senior Jessa Caffee and junior Morgan Chupp.
“Zoe and Mariah are amazing players; we love playing with them,” Kern said. “They’re really unselfish, so it’s easy to play with them. For me, I’m best at my defense, so to just be able to play with great players who want you to succeed is easy.”
Defensively, the Bruins are one of the best in the state, ranking 17th in allowing just 33.4 points per game. Their opponent Saturday, Lanesville, is second best at just 28.4 points allowed.
“They play high energy,” said Bethany Christian coach Krysten Parson of Lanesville. “They’re in your face. They don’t give you a lot of good looks. They switch up defenses; they try to keep you off-balance. We just have to stay patient and poised and stay composed in the half-court (on offense).
“I’m not sure they’ve faced two guards like we have in Zoe and Mariah. Not a lot of teams have a point guard and a shooting guard as good as them.”
COACH PROFILE
Tournament success like this has been a long time coming for Parson, who’s in her 17th season leading the Bruins girls basketball program.
After graduating from Goshen College in 2002 — where she starred both on the basketball court and softball diamond — Parson took a coaching and teaching job at Bethany Christian. She initially coached the girls JV basketball team for three seasons, then the boys JV team for a year before becoming the head girls coach starting with the 2006-07 season.
After four sub-.500 seasons to start, Parson finally finished with a winning record in the 2010-11 season — something that hadn’t happened at Bethany since the 1998-99 campaign. Since then, Parson has had seven seasons finish with winning records.
The Bruins finally obtained postseason success in 2016, winning a sectional championship. They beat Hamilton, Lakewood Park Christian and Blackhawk Christian to win the title before losing to Argos in a regional semifinal game.
This season has been an historic one for Parson and the program, as its 24 wins surpasses the 17-win 2021 season as the most in a single year in program history.
Parson will bring a 190-198 career record into Saturday’s championship game.