SYRACUSE — Prettier games of basketball have been played than the one between the Bethany Christian and Wawasee girls teams Tuesday.
The teams combined to shoot 22-of-83 from the field, making 11 shots each. They were also even in turnovers, committing 16 apiece to disrupt any offensive rhythm the game tried to have.
When the dust finally settled on the contest, it would be Bethany emerging victorious, leaving Syracuse with a 32-27 win over the home Warriors at the Hardwood Teepee. The visitors outscored Wawasee, 11-3, in the final quarter to escape with the victory.
“For about the first two-and-a-half quarters, (Wawasee) was the better team; mentally and physically, they outplayed us,” Bethany Christian coach Krysten Parson said. “Hats off to them: they’re a young team, but (Wawasee coach Derek Gilreath) is doing a great job with them. They’re probably the best defense we’ve seen all year.
“We had to make a decision if we wanted to respond or not, and we did. Sometimes, you have to grind games out. This is a resilient group.”
The last made shot of the game actually came from the Warriors (7-5) when sophomore Mackenzie Hackleman drained a ‘3’ to put her team ahead, 27-26, with 4:29 to go in the game.
Bethany Christian (9-1) would then score the final six points of the game, all from the free-throw line. Junior Zoe Willems made one with 3:17 left to tie the game at 27.
Then, a foul, plus a technical foul, called on Wawasee gave the Bruins four-straight free throw attempts. The visitors only managed to make one of them, however, as Willems sank the uncontested shot to put her team ahead by one.
Following a missed ‘3’ from Hackleman with 1:10 left in the game, Bethany called timeout. They played keep-away with the ball for the next 40 seconds, with Willems and junior Mariah Stoltzfus doing the primary ballhandling during that time.
Wawasee eventually fouled Stoltzfus, and the point guard calmly sank two free throws to put her team ahead, 30-27, with 24.4 seconds remaining.
The Warriors then had a chance to tie the game on their next possession, only for an errant pass to fall into the hands of Bethany Christian senior Kolette Kern. She quickly passed the ball to Stoltzfus, who was immediately fouled, sending her back to the free throw line. Stoltzfus again made both shots, icing the game away for her team.
Stoltzfus, the team’s second-leading scorer with an average of 12.9 a game — only managed six points Tuesday on 1-of-7 shooting, but her four free throws at the end proved to be huge.
“She’s a scoring point guard, but she’s also a true point guard,” said Parson of Stoltzfus. “She’s a selfless kid that wants to do the right thing. She shows up in our stats in so many ways, but there’s also so many other things that she does that doesn’t show up in the stat sheet. We are so much better because of that.”
Wawasee controlled most of the first half. Although they trailed, 10-9, at the end of the first quarter, they quickly retook the lead to start the second frame on a bucket from sophomore Molly Beer. They wouldn’t relinquish the lead the rest of the quarter, eventually taking a 20-15 advantage into the locker room.
Hackleman led the scoring for the Warriors once again, scoring half (10) of her team’s first half points. Her ‘3’ in the fourth quarter would be her only second half points, however, giving her 13 for the contest.
“We didn’t do anything differently (on offense in the second half) than we did the first half,” Gilreath said. “We were hitting the open looks when we got them and finishing around the rim in the first half. And then in the second half, the pace slowed down, so we didn’t have as many opportunities to hit the open shots we had.”
The Bruins won the third quarter by a 6-4 margin, making it a 24-21 contest entering the final frame.
Complimenting Hackleman on offense for Wawasee was six points from sophomore Olivia Horn, four points from sophomore Ava Couture and two each from Beer and sophomore Lucy Wilkinson. The Warriors face a stiff test in their next game, as they visit Warsaw in a Northern Lakes Conference matchup.
“I feel like we’ve been finishing well our last few games, and we didn’t finish our open looks well (Tuesday),” Gilreath said. “As a young team, the good news is we can learn from it. It was some easy mistakes. Even with all that said, if we don’t give up all of those offensive rebounds, it’s a totally different game. That’s the main thing we have to clean up on our end.”
The Bruins held a 13-7 advantage in offensive rebounds in the game.
Despite some struggles shooting, Willems still finished with game-highs in both points (17) and rebounds (15). Stoltzfus finished with six points, senior Kiersten Todd five and Kern four points to round out the Bruins’ offense.
At 9-1, Bethany Christian continues to be off to its best start in program history. They have two Hoosier Plains Conference games coming up before Christmas, starting with a trip to Lakeland Christian Saturday afternoon.
“What matters is who we say we are,” Parson said. “It doesn’t matter who thinks we’re ranked, who thinks we’re this or who thinks we’re that — it matters who we think we are. At the end of the day, that’s all that matters, right? … The record is great. Who doesn’t want to win basketball games, right? But our goal isn’t just to win basketball games. Our goal is to be a little bit better every day. For now, we’re working on doing that.”