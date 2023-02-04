For the first time since 2016, the Bethany Christian girls basketball team is sectional champions.
After surviving a dramatic, 33-32 game against Blackhawk Christian Friday night, the Bruins cruised to a 56-37 victory over Lakewood Park Christian in Saturday's Class 1A, Sectional 51 title game in Fort Wayne.
"It was definitely a great win (Saturday)," said Bethany Christian coach Krysten Parson in a phone interview with The Goshen News Saturday night. "It was a different feel than (Friday), but nevertheless still as sweet. I'm just really proud of my team."
Before being able to face the Panthers for the sectional title, Bethany had to survive a major test against Blackhawk. The game came down to the final second — literally — as with 0.9 showing on the clock, the Bruins had time for one last play, trailing 32-30.
Junior Mariah Stoltzfus inbounded the ball and found a cutting Zoe Willems to the basket. Willems made the layup and was fouled in the process, tying the game at 32 and setting up the junior to shoot one free-throw to win the game with no time on the clock.
Willems calmly sank the uncontested shot, winning the game for the Bruins and sending everyone wearing blue and white into a frenzy.
Saturday's title game was a little less dramatic, as a 14-3 second quarter advantage allowed the Bruins to take a 27-14 halftime lead over LPC. The lead was then 47-30 through three quarters, allowing Bethany to coast to the Sectional 51 championship.
After scoring 16 points Friday, Willems tallied 24 points in Saturday's title victory.
"She was the most competitive I've seen her when someone has face-guarded her," said Parson of Willems. "She didn't try to force anything. She just played within herself, and she took advantage of the opportunities that gave her. Some of those were just run-out layups, other times they switched out between defenses and she hit some big shots.
"She was incredibly steady the entire time, and that's what you need from your best player. You need them to show up in big games, and she showed up these two nights for us."
Bethany Christian (21-3) will now play Tri-County (14-11) in a one-game regional next Saturday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. at Caston High School. The Cavaliers beat North White, 42-31, in the Sectional 50 championship game Saturday night to setup the regional encounter with the Bruins.