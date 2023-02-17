GN-EW2 (002) Samiyah Stout (copy)

Elkhart junior Samiyah Stout (3) slides around Warsaw sophomore Brooke Winchester (22) to put up a shot during sectional semifinal action on Feb. 3 at Concord High School. Both Stout and Winchester were named to their respective conference's all-conference teams for the season.

 Branden Beachy | The Goshen News

The Hoosier Plains Conference, Northeast Corner Conference, Northern Indiana Conference and Northern Lakes Conference all recently released its 2022-23 all-conference girls basketball teams. Below are those selections for the respective conferences.

Note: grade listed in parenthesis. 

HOOSIER PLAINS CONFERENCE

1st team

Bethany Christian: Zoe Willems (11) and Mariah Stoltzfus (11)

Argos: Baleigh Binkley (12) and Samantha Redinger (11)

Lakeland Christian: Mattie Stonebreaker (12) and Reese Stonebreaker (9)

2nd team

Bethany Christian: Kiersten Todd (12)

Elkhart Christian: Ivy Clapsaddle (9)

Argos: Emma Dunlap (12) and Bella Stults (12)

SB Career Academy: Adreania Hyde (12)

SB Trinity at Greenlawn: Teresa Pingel (12)

HPC Player of the Year: Zoe Willems, Bethany Christian

HPC Champions: Bethany Christian (5-0 HPC record)

---

NORTHEAST CORNER CONFERENCE

All-Conference

Fairfield: Brea Garber (12), Bailey Willard (12), Morgan Gawthrop (12) and Kaylee Dillon (11)

West Noble: Mackensy Mabie (12)

Westview: Hope Bortner (11)

Angola: Kylie Caswell (11)

Central Noble: Madison Vice (12) and Meghan Kiebel (12)

Eastside: Grace Kreischer (12) and Paige Traxler (10)

Fremont: Addy Parr (10)

Garrett: Bailey Kelham (12) and Maddy Schenkel (12)

Lakeland: Peyton Hartsough (12) and Alivia Rasler (12)

Honorable mentions: Jaelyn Fee (12), Angola; Grace Swank (9), Central Noble; Kena Hamman (12), Churubusco; Sydney Kessler (10), Eastside; Natalie Gochenour (12), Fremont; Alicia Vereda (10), Hamilton; Emily McCrea (10) and Ava Boots (11), Prairie Heights; Mykayla Mast (9), Westview.

NECC Champions: Fairfield (11-0 NECC record)

---

NORTHERN INDIANA CONFERENCE

1st team

Elkhart: Samiyah Stout (11)

Mishawaka Marian: Neveah Foster (12)

Penn: Julia Economou (12) and Jessa Troy (10)

South Bend Washington: Rashunda Jones (12), Amiyah Reynolds (12) and Kira Reynolds (10)

2nd team

Jimtown: Justyce Williams (11)

Bremen: Kila Foster (10)

John Glenn: Kennedy Hayden (12)

Mishawaka Marian: Shayla Alexander (12)

New Prairie: Jayden Flagg (11)

South Bend Washington: Riyah Wilson (10) and Monique Mitchell (10)

Honorable mentions: Shaniyah Stout (9), Elkhart; Aaliyah Hershberger (12), Mishawaka Marian; Morgan White (11), New Prairie; Lois Carr (11), SB Adams; Delilah Castaneda (11), SB Clay; Kaitlyn Smith (12), SB Riley; Lauren Harrington (12), SB St. Joseph.

NIC Most Valuable Player: Neveah Foster, Mishawaka Marian

NIC Coach of the Year: Will Coatie, Elkhart

NIC Champions: South Bend Washington (11-0 NIC record)

---

NORTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE

All-Conference

Goshen: Kyra Hill (11)

Northridge: Eva Fisher (12), Sabrina Miller (11) and Morgan Cross (11)

NorthWood: Karis Bennett (11)

Wawasee: Mackenzie Hackleman (10)

Mishawaka: Kasha Davidovic (11)

Plymouth: Taylor Delp (12)

Warsaw: Abbey Peterson (10), Brooke Winchester (10), Brooke Zartman (9) and Joslyn Bricker (9)

Honorable mentions: Tyra Marcum (12), Goshen; Savannah Boerema (12), Northridge; Joselyn Edwards (11), NorthWood; Olivia Horn (10), Wawasee; Asiah Shaffer (11), Mishawaka; Rylee Mann (11), Plymouth.

NLC Coach of the Year: Derek Gilreath, Wawasee

NLC Champions: Warsaw (7-0 NLC record)

Austin Hough can be reached at austin.hough@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2360. Follow him on Twitter at @AustinHoughTGN.

