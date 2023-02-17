The Hoosier Plains Conference, Northeast Corner Conference, Northern Indiana Conference and Northern Lakes Conference all recently released its 2022-23 all-conference girls basketball teams. Below are those selections for the respective conferences.
Note: grade listed in parenthesis.
HOOSIER PLAINS CONFERENCE
1st team
Bethany Christian: Zoe Willems (11) and Mariah Stoltzfus (11)
Argos: Baleigh Binkley (12) and Samantha Redinger (11)
Lakeland Christian: Mattie Stonebreaker (12) and Reese Stonebreaker (9)
2nd team
Bethany Christian: Kiersten Todd (12)
Elkhart Christian: Ivy Clapsaddle (9)
Argos: Emma Dunlap (12) and Bella Stults (12)
SB Career Academy: Adreania Hyde (12)
SB Trinity at Greenlawn: Teresa Pingel (12)
HPC Player of the Year: Zoe Willems, Bethany Christian
HPC Champions: Bethany Christian (5-0 HPC record)
---
NORTHEAST CORNER CONFERENCE
All-Conference
Fairfield: Brea Garber (12), Bailey Willard (12), Morgan Gawthrop (12) and Kaylee Dillon (11)
West Noble: Mackensy Mabie (12)
Westview: Hope Bortner (11)
Angola: Kylie Caswell (11)
Central Noble: Madison Vice (12) and Meghan Kiebel (12)
Eastside: Grace Kreischer (12) and Paige Traxler (10)
Fremont: Addy Parr (10)
Garrett: Bailey Kelham (12) and Maddy Schenkel (12)
Lakeland: Peyton Hartsough (12) and Alivia Rasler (12)
Honorable mentions: Jaelyn Fee (12), Angola; Grace Swank (9), Central Noble; Kena Hamman (12), Churubusco; Sydney Kessler (10), Eastside; Natalie Gochenour (12), Fremont; Alicia Vereda (10), Hamilton; Emily McCrea (10) and Ava Boots (11), Prairie Heights; Mykayla Mast (9), Westview.
NECC Champions: Fairfield (11-0 NECC record)
---
NORTHERN INDIANA CONFERENCE
1st team
Elkhart: Samiyah Stout (11)
Mishawaka Marian: Neveah Foster (12)
Penn: Julia Economou (12) and Jessa Troy (10)
South Bend Washington: Rashunda Jones (12), Amiyah Reynolds (12) and Kira Reynolds (10)
2nd team
Jimtown: Justyce Williams (11)
Bremen: Kila Foster (10)
John Glenn: Kennedy Hayden (12)
Mishawaka Marian: Shayla Alexander (12)
New Prairie: Jayden Flagg (11)
South Bend Washington: Riyah Wilson (10) and Monique Mitchell (10)
Honorable mentions: Shaniyah Stout (9), Elkhart; Aaliyah Hershberger (12), Mishawaka Marian; Morgan White (11), New Prairie; Lois Carr (11), SB Adams; Delilah Castaneda (11), SB Clay; Kaitlyn Smith (12), SB Riley; Lauren Harrington (12), SB St. Joseph.
NIC Most Valuable Player: Neveah Foster, Mishawaka Marian
NIC Coach of the Year: Will Coatie, Elkhart
NIC Champions: South Bend Washington (11-0 NIC record)
---
NORTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE
All-Conference
Goshen: Kyra Hill (11)
Northridge: Eva Fisher (12), Sabrina Miller (11) and Morgan Cross (11)
NorthWood: Karis Bennett (11)
Wawasee: Mackenzie Hackleman (10)
Mishawaka: Kasha Davidovic (11)
Plymouth: Taylor Delp (12)
Warsaw: Abbey Peterson (10), Brooke Winchester (10), Brooke Zartman (9) and Joslyn Bricker (9)
Honorable mentions: Tyra Marcum (12), Goshen; Savannah Boerema (12), Northridge; Joselyn Edwards (11), NorthWood; Olivia Horn (10), Wawasee; Asiah Shaffer (11), Mishawaka; Rylee Mann (11), Plymouth.
NLC Coach of the Year: Derek Gilreath, Wawasee
NLC Champions: Warsaw (7-0 NLC record)