The Northeast Corner and Hoosier Plains conferences released their all-conference girls basketball teams this week.

On the NECC team, Fairfield senior Brooke Sanchez and juniors Brea Garber and Bailey Willard were selected, tying them with league champion Garrett for the most first-team selections. Both the Falcons and Railroaders saw their seasons come to an end this past weekend in semistate action.

Also from The Goshen News area on the all-NECC team were Lakeland junior Payton Hartsough and West Noble senior Jazmyn Smith. Those selected as honorable mentions were Lakeland juniors Faith Riehl and Alivia Rasler, West Noble junior Mackensie Mabie and Westview sophomore Hope Bortner.

On the Hoosiers Plains Conference team. Bethany Christian sophomore Zoe Willems was a selection. Classmate Mariah Stoltzfus, who missed the first two months of the season due to an injury, was an honorable mention selection.

2021-22 NECC ALL-CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM

(in alphabetical order by school)

Lauren Leach, Angola

Madi Vice, Central Noble

Meghan Kiebel, Central Noble

Skye Kessler, Eastside

Brea Garber, Fairfield

Brooke Sanchez, Fairfield

Bailey Willard, Fairfield

Jada Rhonehouse, Fremont

Nataley Armstrong, Garrett

Morgan Ostrowski, Garrett

Bailey Kelham, Garrett

Peyton Hartsough, Lakeland

Kennedy Kugler, Prairie Heights

Alayna Boots, Prairie Heights

Jazmyn Smith, West Noble

Honorable mentions: Kylie Caswell, Angola; Cara DeBolt, Churubusco; Grace Kreischer, Eastside; Faith Owen, Garrett; Taylor Gerke, Garrett; Faith Riehl, Lakeland; Alivia Rasler, Lakeland; Trevyn Terry, Prairie Heights; Mackensy Mabie, West Noble; Hope Bortner, Westview.

2021-22 HPC ALL-CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM

(in alphabetical order by school)

Emma Dunlap, Argos

Lizzy Edmonds, Argos

Isabella Stults, Argos

Zoe Willems, Bethany Christian

Jessi Calizo, Lakeland Christian

Mattie Stonebraker, Lakeland Christian

Honorable mentions: Samantha Redinger, Argos; Mariah Stoltzfus, Bethany Christian; Camille Annan, Elkhart Christian; Allison Russell, Elkhart Christian; Natalie Norris, Lakeland Christian; Teresa Pingel, Trinity.

Austin Hough can be reached at austin.hough@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2360. Follow him on Twitter at @AustinHoughTGN.

