The Northeast Corner and Hoosier Plains conferences released their all-conference girls basketball teams this week.
On the NECC team, Fairfield senior Brooke Sanchez and juniors Brea Garber and Bailey Willard were selected, tying them with league champion Garrett for the most first-team selections. Both the Falcons and Railroaders saw their seasons come to an end this past weekend in semistate action.
Also from The Goshen News area on the all-NECC team were Lakeland junior Payton Hartsough and West Noble senior Jazmyn Smith. Those selected as honorable mentions were Lakeland juniors Faith Riehl and Alivia Rasler, West Noble junior Mackensie Mabie and Westview sophomore Hope Bortner.
On the Hoosiers Plains Conference team. Bethany Christian sophomore Zoe Willems was a selection. Classmate Mariah Stoltzfus, who missed the first two months of the season due to an injury, was an honorable mention selection.
2021-22 NECC ALL-CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM
(in alphabetical order by school)
Lauren Leach, Angola
Madi Vice, Central Noble
Meghan Kiebel, Central Noble
Skye Kessler, Eastside
Brea Garber, Fairfield
Brooke Sanchez, Fairfield
Bailey Willard, Fairfield
Jada Rhonehouse, Fremont
Nataley Armstrong, Garrett
Morgan Ostrowski, Garrett
Bailey Kelham, Garrett
Peyton Hartsough, Lakeland
Kennedy Kugler, Prairie Heights
Alayna Boots, Prairie Heights
Jazmyn Smith, West Noble
Honorable mentions: Kylie Caswell, Angola; Cara DeBolt, Churubusco; Grace Kreischer, Eastside; Faith Owen, Garrett; Taylor Gerke, Garrett; Faith Riehl, Lakeland; Alivia Rasler, Lakeland; Trevyn Terry, Prairie Heights; Mackensy Mabie, West Noble; Hope Bortner, Westview.
2021-22 HPC ALL-CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM
(in alphabetical order by school)
Emma Dunlap, Argos
Lizzy Edmonds, Argos
Isabella Stults, Argos
Zoe Willems, Bethany Christian
Jessi Calizo, Lakeland Christian
Mattie Stonebraker, Lakeland Christian
Honorable mentions: Samantha Redinger, Argos; Mariah Stoltzfus, Bethany Christian; Camille Annan, Elkhart Christian; Allison Russell, Elkhart Christian; Natalie Norris, Lakeland Christian; Teresa Pingel, Trinity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.