The Northern Lakes Conference and Hoosier Plains Conference released its all-conference girls basketball teams this week.

Goshen won the NLC team title for the first time in program history, while Bethany Christian won the inaugural HPC title. Both teams went undefeated in conference play to win the conference crowns.

The Northeast Corner Conference has yet to announce their all-conference girls basketball team. It will be published once it’s announced.

Here are the all-conference selections from the NLC and HPC:

NORTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE

(name, grade, school)

Brynn Shoup-Hill 12 Goshen

Megan Gallagher 12 Goshen

Tyra Marcum 10 Goshen

Kacilyn Krebs 11 Warsaw

Kensie Ryman 12 Warsaw

Abby Sanner 11 Warsaw

Jaci Walker 12 Northridge

Julia Mantyla 11 Northridge

Eva Fisher 10 Northridge

Kendal Swartout 12 Concord

Alea Minnich 12 NorthWood

Lindsay Janus 12 Plymouth

Kennedy White 11 Wawasee

Honorable mentions: Tori Eldridge 11 Goshen; Kendal Miller 12 Northwood; Asiah Shaffer 9 Mishawaka; Taylor Delp 10 Plymouth; Makena Knepp 12 Northridge Audrey Grimm 12 Warsaw

2020-2021 Girls Basketball Coach-of-the-Year: Shaun Hill, Goshen High School

HOOSIER PLAINS CONFERENCE (name, school)

Mariah Stoltzfus, Bethany Christian School

Zoe Willems, Bethany Christian School

Mia Reinhardt, Bethany Christian School

Madilyn VanDerWeele, Argos

Elizabeth Edmonds, Argos

Emma Dunlap, Argos

Jessi Calizo, Lakeland Christian Academy

Finley Hobbs, Lakeland Christian Academy

Clare Cullinan, Trinity School at Greenlawn

Mary Curran, Trinity School at Greenlawn

Camille Annan, Elkhart Christian Academy

Kayla Howell, Career Academy South Bend

