The Northern Lakes Conference and Hoosier Plains Conference released its all-conference girls basketball teams this week.
Goshen won the NLC team title for the first time in program history, while Bethany Christian won the inaugural HPC title. Both teams went undefeated in conference play to win the conference crowns.
The Northeast Corner Conference has yet to announce their all-conference girls basketball team. It will be published once it’s announced.
Here are the all-conference selections from the NLC and HPC:
NORTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE
(name, grade, school)
Brynn Shoup-Hill 12 Goshen
Megan Gallagher 12 Goshen
Tyra Marcum 10 Goshen
Kacilyn Krebs 11 Warsaw
Kensie Ryman 12 Warsaw
Abby Sanner 11 Warsaw
Jaci Walker 12 Northridge
Julia Mantyla 11 Northridge
Eva Fisher 10 Northridge
Kendal Swartout 12 Concord
Alea Minnich 12 NorthWood
Lindsay Janus 12 Plymouth
Kennedy White 11 Wawasee
Honorable mentions: Tori Eldridge 11 Goshen; Kendal Miller 12 Northwood; Asiah Shaffer 9 Mishawaka; Taylor Delp 10 Plymouth; Makena Knepp 12 Northridge Audrey Grimm 12 Warsaw
2020-2021 Girls Basketball Coach-of-the-Year: Shaun Hill, Goshen High School
HOOSIER PLAINS CONFERENCE (name, school)
Mariah Stoltzfus, Bethany Christian School
Zoe Willems, Bethany Christian School
Mia Reinhardt, Bethany Christian School
Madilyn VanDerWeele, Argos
Elizabeth Edmonds, Argos
Emma Dunlap, Argos
Jessi Calizo, Lakeland Christian Academy
Finley Hobbs, Lakeland Christian Academy
Clare Cullinan, Trinity School at Greenlawn
Mary Curran, Trinity School at Greenlawn
Camille Annan, Elkhart Christian Academy
Kayla Howell, Career Academy South Bend
