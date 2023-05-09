Brandon Abel is set to be the new girls basketball coach at Concord High School.
School Athletic Director Dave Preheim announced the news in a press release Monday afternoon. Abel's hiring is expected to be approved at the May 15 school board meeting.
Abel has been an assistant varsity coach and head JV coach for the girls basketball team at Edwardsburg High School in Michigan since 2017. He has also worked with the Five Star Life basketball club as a girls coach as well.
“We’re very pleased to have Brandon join our teaching and coaching staff," said Preheim in a statement. "He comes from a successful program at Edwardsburg and has been around basketball in various forms and levels his whole life. We look forward to him getting things rolling with not only our high school athletes, but our feeder system kids as well.”
Abel replaces Cassie Cepeda, who went 62-98 across seven seasons. Among those were back-to-back winning seasons in 2019 and 2020, with the former of those being the first above-.500 season the Minutemen's girls basketball program had since 1994.
Concord went 5-18 overall this past season and 0-7 in Northern Lakes Conference games, playing a mostly young roster of players.
"Truly honored for the opportunity to head the program," said Abel in a statement to The Goshen News. "Honestly I’m most excited to just get in the gym and start working with the players. I think once girls are exposed to and buy in to the culture and concepts we want to instill, there’s a lot of potential from the start. Concord has outstanding facilities (that weight room is amazing) and resources that will only enhance what we want to achieve at Concord.
"The biggest challenge right now is honestly just getting started. June is right around the corner, so it will be a bit of uphill battle getting everything we want installed. Looking at the schedule, the NLC is a tough conference with a lot of good teams, then we go into one of the toughest sectionals in the state."
Abel will also teach social studies at the school.