For the first time in 18 years, Corydon Central is playing for a girls basketball state championship.
Fairfield’s opponent for Saturday’s Class 3A state title contest made it to the finale in 2005, losing to another Michiana-based team, South Bend St. Joseph, by a 70-57 score. The current players on the Panthers’ roster weren’t even born when that game happened, meaning it’s a whole new experience for almost everyone involved with the program.
Here’s a breakdown of how Corydon Central made its way to Indianapolis for the first time in nearly two decades.
HOW CORYDON CENTRAL GOT HERE
Like Fairfield, Corydon Central has yet to lose in the calendar year 2023. They finished the regular season with a 21-2 record, with its losses coming to Scottsburg Dec. 1, 2022 and Evansville Memorial Dec. 29. According to The Corydon Democrat sports reporter Brandon Miniard, the 14-point defeat to Scottsburg served as a wake-up call for the Panthers.
“I think for Corydon, that Scottsburg loss is what really brought them together,” Miniard said. “Especially on offense. … When I talked to Josh Conrad, their head coach, after that game, he said they were putting up some off-balance shots, so I think that loss got them a little grounded and a little back to Earth on what they needed to do.”
Corydon Central had to win three sectional games, defeating Charlestown, 58-39, North Harrison, 53-39, and Scottsburg, 63-54, in the title game to avenge its regular season loss and reign as Sectional 30 champs.
They cruised past Rushville, 68-40, in the one-game regional championship to advance them to the semi-state round. While there, they pulled off two close victories, defeating Gibson Southern, 52-47, in the semifinal and No. 5 Indian Creek, 48-42, in the championship contest.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
One look at the Panthers stats, and it’s easy to see who spearheads everything they do on offense.
Senior Ava Weber has been sensational all season, averaging 22.1 points per game — the highest average of any player still playing in the state tournament, regardless of Class. She’s been efficient in her shooting as well, making 58% of her field goal attempts (217-374). She also averages a team-best six rebounds a contest.
According to Miniard, Weber has saved her best performances for the end of the season.
“She had 34 points and became the school’s all-time leading scorer (in the Scottsburg sectional game),” Miniard said. “She’s scored at least 20-plus points in every postseason game I’ve seen so far, and in three of those four, she scored over 30. She’s been an amazing scorer ever since I started watching her, but late in the regular season and into the postseason, she’s been taking it to a whole other level.”
Weber is joined in the starting lineup by senior Bailey Orme, junior Morgan Adams and sophomores Alyssa Groover and Josie Vaughn. The latter is the second-best scoring threat for the Panthers, averaging 11.9 points a contest. Orme leads in assists, averaging six a contest. She has already set the program record for assists in a career with 345.
As a team, Corydon Central scores 56.6 points a game while allowing 40 points a contest.
COACH PROFILE
Josh Conrad is only in his third season leading the Panthers, but he’s made an instant impact.
He currently had a 58-16 record heading into this weekend’s state title game, posting a 10-11 record in 2021 and a 21-3 mark a season ago.
Conrad finally led the Panthers to postseason success this year, winning the program’s first sectional title since 2013. It was also the first regional and semi-state championships for the program since 2005.
Overall, for his coaching career, Conrad has a 177-109 mark. He spent the 2010-19 seasons at Henryville, finishing with winning records in the first seven years there. Unfortunately for Conrad, he was unable to find any postseason success with the Hornets, never winning a sectional title.