For the first time in program history, Bethany Christian is playing for a girls basketball state championship Saturday.
Their opponent, Lanesville, is also in the same position.
After neither program had won more than a sectional title, both won their first ever regional and semi-state crowns over the past two weeks to set up Class 1A’s showdown at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (10:30 a.m., Bally Sports TV and online at ihsaatv.org).
While the Bruins have won some dramatic games along the way, the Eagles have mostly dominated its competition this postseason. Here is a look at how the Eagles have made it to its first-ever state title game appearance.
HOW LANESVILLE GOT HERE
The Eagles have been one of the top teams in Class 1A all season, taking the No. 1 ranking in the final ICGSA Class 1A poll into the postseason. They went 22-2 in the regular season, with its only losses coming to Corydon Central — who’s playing in the Class 3A state title game — and another 3A team in Evansville Memorial.
Lanesville has faced little resistance in the postseason, winning its five playoff games by an average of 28.4 points. They defeated Rock Creek Academy, 58-24, and No. 8 Borden, 58-27, to win the Sectional 61 title. They then beat Wood Memorial, 64-26, in the one-game regional before beating No. 4 Trinity Lutheran, 56-41, and No. 13 Jac-Cen-Del, 45-21, in its two semi-state games last weekend.
“Trinity Lutheran has been the only 1A team that has given them trouble,” said Brandon Miniard, who covers Lanesville for The Corydon Democrat. “Lanesville would get out, have a couple of assists to get out to a nine, 10 point lead, and then Trinity Lutheran would come back and close it to either a one-possession game or a tie game. Give credit to Lanesville: even when they faced that adversity, they were able to push forward.”
STATISTICAL LEADERS
The Eagles start two seniors (Morgan Sonner and Linzie Wernert), two sophomores (Hylton Brumley and Hadley Crosier) and one junior (Ava Kerr). Wernert leads the team in both points per game at 13.5 and rebounds at 7.7 a contest on average. The 5’9” senior is accompanied on the front line by Sonner, who’s listed at 6’1”. Sonner averages 7.7 points and 5.6 rebounds a game while shooting a team-best 52% from the floor (minimum 100 shot attempts).
Where Lanesville takes the most pride in, though, is its defense. The Eagles rank second in the state in points allowed per game at just 28.41 — only 0.10 away from state-leading Fairfield. The most points its allowed in a game was against Corydon Central Nov. 12, a game they lost 59-39.
Since the start of the 2023 calendar year, Lanesville has allowed more than 40 points just twice in 12 games — both being exactly 41 points against Scottsburg Jan. 27 and Trinity Lutheran in the semi-state semifinal.
“Hadley Crosier has been a pest on the defensive end since her freshman year,” Miniard said. “She’s also their second-leading scorer on offense as well at just under 10 points per game. Another sophomore who’s really coming into her own is center Shelby Allen. She’s one of two 6’1” girls for Lanesville, so she’s got size. … Lanesville has a ton of weapons besides their seniors.”
COACH PROFLIE
Angie Hinton is in her fifth season leading Lanesville, and all she’s done is win.
Her record with the Eagles is 115-19 heading into this weekend’s state title game. She has won a sectional title in each of the five seasons and has eclipsed the 20-win mark in the last four. They reached the regional final last season, losing by one point to eventual state champion Tecumseh.
Prior to Hinton’s arrival in 2018-19, Lanesville had not had an above-.500 season since 2005-06.
“She’s just a phenomenal job with this team ever since she’s come in 2018,” Miniard said. “Before she came on, Lanesville had never won their conference. … It was just a complete and utter turnaround right from the get-go.”
Hinton has a unique coaching journey, as she spent 13 years away from the profession from 2001-2013. She spent 11 seasons leading New Albany from 1990-2001, guiding the Bulldogs to a 26-0 record and Class 4A state championship in 1999. She went a combined 173-73 during her tenure in New Albany, winning five sectionals, four regionals and one semi-state title as well.
When she returned to coaching, it was in an assistant role for four seasons at North Harrison before becoming the head coach at Lanesville. Her husband, Joe Hinton, is in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, having won 594 games as a head coach in a 44-year career, 31 one of those at Floyd Central.
Angie Hinton is already the fifth girls basketball coach in state history to take two different programs to a state championship game. If the Eagles win Saturday, she’ll be the third to win titles at two places, joining Donna Cheatham (Scottsburg, Southwestern) and Kathie Layden (Tri-Central, Northwestern).