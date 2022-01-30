Here is a look at the four girls basketball sectionals involving Goshen News schools that start this week across the area. Games will be played on Tuesday, Feb. 1, Friday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 5.
CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 4 AT PENN
Winner to LaPorte regional.
Schedule:
- Game 1: Goshen (8-14) vs. Elkhart (11-12), Tuesday, 6:00 p.m.
- Game 2: Northridge (19-5) vs. Penn (16-6), Tuesday, approx. 7:30 p.m.
- Game 3: Concord (8-14) vs. Game 1 winner, Friday, 6:00 p.m.
- Game 4: Warsaw (16-6) vs. Game 2 winner, Friday, approx. 7:30 p.m.
- Championship game: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Intrasectional records: Northridge 4-1; Warsaw 4-1; Penn 2-1; Goshen 2-2; Elkhart 1-4; Concord 0-4.
Analysis: The sectional draw with the most controversy from our area was this one, as the top three teams, record wise, are all on the same half of the bracket. Northridge comes into the sectional with the most wins and fewest losses of any team in the field, yet arguably finds itself in an underdog role due to the loss of senior point guard Colleen Miller to injury last week. The Raiders beat Penn earlier this season in Mishawaka, so Northridge won’t be lacking any confidence when they take on a Kingsmen team that has won four-straight sectional titles. The winner of that game gets the Northern Lakes Conference champions in Warsaw.
The top half of the bracket is wide open. Record wise, Elkhart is the best team at 11-12. Goshen’s two intrasectional wins came against Elkhart and Concord, however, so they have the advantage in that regard. The RedHawks are also returning junior Tyra Marcum, who was expected to be the team’s best player before a knee injury before the season sidelined her until last week. Whoever emerges from the top half of the bracket will be the underdog against whoever they face in the sectional final.
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 20 AT NORTHWOOD
Winner to Jimtown regional.
Schedule:
- Game 1: Tippecanoe Valley (15-7) vs. NorthWood (3-21), Tuesday, 7:00 p.m.
- Game 2: West Noble (5-17) vs. Lakeland (11-11), Friday, 6:00 p.m.
- Game 3: Wawasee (11-11) vs. Game 1 winner, Friday, approx. 7:30 p.m.
- Championship game: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Intrasectional records: Wawasee 4-0; Tippecanoe Valley 3-1; Lakeland 2-2; West Noble 1-4; NorthWood 0-3.
Analysis: Wawasee comes into this sectional with the most momentum, having beat Tippecanoe Valley, 53-45, this past Tuesday. The Warriors will be well-rested, too, having a bye into the semifinals. They’ll play either the Vikings or the host Panthers, who were in a similar position last year before making the sectional final. Lakeland is the defending sectional champions, and they’ll get to play a West Noble team that they beaty twice in a four-day span in January. With no true dominant team in this sectional, it feels like anyone’s for the taking.
CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 35 AT FAIRFIELD
Winner to Winamac regional.
Schedule:
- Game 1: Bremen (14-9) vs. Prairie Heights (11-10), Tuesday, 6:00 p.m.
- Game 2: Fairfield (19-3) vs. LaVille (10-12), Tuesday, approx. 7:30 p.m.
- Game 3: South Bend Career Academy (0-20) vs. Game 1 winner, Friday, 6:00 p.m.
- Game 4: Westview (6-16) vs. Game 2 winner, Friday, approx. 7:30 p.m.
- Championship game: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Intrasectional records: Fairfield 2-0; Bremen 2-0; Prairie Heights 2-1; LaVille 1-2; Westview 1-3; Career Academy 0-2.
Analysis: There hasn’t been many intrasectional contests played in this sectional, which can make it hard to predict sometimes. On paper, the host Falcons come in as the favorite with their 19-3 record and being ranked No. 7 in the Class 2A polls to end the season. Despite the loss of senior Brooke Sanchez to injury, Fairfield has continued its strong play behind juniors Brea Garber and Bailey Willard. Having home court advantage should also be a plus for Fairfield as well, especially since they’ll have to win three games if they want to cut down the nets for a second-straight season.
CLASS 1A, SECTIONAL 51 AT BETHANY CHRISTIAN
Winner to Caston regional.
Schedule:
- Game 1: Elkhart Christian Academy (7-12) vs. Lakewood Park Christian (8-12), Tuesday, 6:00 p.m.
- Game 2: Fremont (6-15) vs. Bethany Christian (11-11), Tuesday, approx. 7:30 p.m.
- Game 3: Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (16-7) vs. Game 1 winner, Friday, 6:00 p.m.
- Game 4: Hamilton (1-12) vs. Game 2 winner, Friday, approx. 7:30 p.m.
- Championship game: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Intrasectional records: Blackhawk Christian 4-0; Bethany Christian 3-1; Fremont 1-1; Lakewood Park Christian 2-3; Hamilton 0-2; Elkhart Christian 0-3.
Analysis: There aren’t many teams with more momentum heading into the postseason than Bethany Christian right now. Since the return of sophomore guard Mariah Stoltzfus at the beginning of January, the Bruins have gone 7-2. One of those two losses, however, was to Blackhawk Christian, a 52-38 defeat in Fort Wayne on Jan. 13. The Braves are the defending sectional champions and are the favorite, on paper, to repeat as winners. With the sectional being hosted by Bethany, though, don’t be surprised if that hometown crowd ends up playing a big factor when the Bruins are playing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.