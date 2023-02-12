For the first time in IHSAA history, a blind draw was held for the semi-state pairings of the girls basketball tournament Sunday.
Under its new tournament format, the IHSAA takes the four regional winners of each Class in each half of the state and randomly draws who will play whom in semi-state semifinal games. The groupings were then selected to play at one of four semi-state locations in each half of the state.
For The Goshen News coverage area, Bethany Christian won a Class 1A regional championship this past Saturday, while Fairfield won a 3A title. Now, both teams know who they will be playing in semi-state semifinals and when.
Bethany Christian (22-3) will play Washington Township (20-6) in the second semifinal game at Frankfort High School this Saturday, Feb. 18, which is a two-plus hour drive from Goshen. The first game at Frankfort will see Tri (25-1) face Tri-Central (12-13) at 10 a.m., with the Bruins facing the Senators at noon. The championship will by ay 8 p.m.
Fairfield (25-2) won’t have to drive as far as Bethany Christian, as the Falcons will be playing its semi-state tournament at LaPorte High School, which is in the central time zone. Fairfield will get to play Tippecanoe Valley (22-3) in the second semifinal game, which is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT. The first semifinal game is Twin Lakes (27-0) taking on Hamilton Heights (20-5) at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT. The championship game will then be played at 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT.
Here are the full semi-state pairings for the state of Indiana. Times listed below are in the eastern time zone unless noted otherwise. All games scheduled for this Saturday, Feb. 18.
CLASS 1A NORTH AT FRANKFORT
First semifinal, 10 a.m.: Tri (25-1) vs. Tri-Central (12-13)
Second semifinal, 12 p.m.: Bethany Christian (22-3) vs. Washington Township (20-6)
Championship game: 8 p.m.
CLASS 1A SOUTH AT NEW ALBANY
First semifinal, 10 a.m.: Bloomfield (14-14) vs. Jac-Cen-Del (16-11)
Second semifinal, 12 p.m.: Lanesville (25-2) vs. Trinity Lutheran (22-6)
Championship game: 8 p.m.
CLASS 2A NORTH AT LOGANSPORT
First semifinal, 10 a.m.: Andrean (25-3) vs. Lapel (20-7)
Second semifinal, 12 p.m.: Central Noble (25-2) vs. Lafayette Central Catholic (20-6)
Championship game: 8 p.m.
CLASS 2A SOUTH AT SHELBYVILLE
First semifinal, 10 a.m.: Forest Park (23-3) vs. Greencastle (23-4)
Second semifinal, 12 p.m.: North Knox (27-1) vs. Eastern Hancock (23-3)
Championship game: 8 p.m.
CLASS 3A NORTH AT LAPORTE
First semifinal, 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT: Hamilton Heights (20-5) vs. Twin Lakes (27-0)
Second semifinal, 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT: Fairfield (25-2) vs. Tippecanoe Valley (22-3)
Championship game: 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT
CLASS 3A SOUTH AT JASPER
First semifinal, 10 a.m.: Corydon Central (25-2) vs. Gibson Southern (21-4)
Second semifinal, 12 p.m.: Indian Creek (26-1) vs. Bishop Chatard (12-13)
Championship game, 8 p.m.
CLASS 4A NORTH AT HUNTINGTON NORTH
First semifinal, 10 a.m.: Fishers (24-2) vs. Fort Wayne Snider (21-5)
Second semifinal, 12 p.m.: Lake Central (22-5) vs. South Bend Washington (27-0)
Championship game, 8 p.m.
CLASS 4A SOUTH AT SOUTHPORT
First semifinal, 10 a.m.: Bedford North Lawrence (24-3) vs. Center Grove (22-4)
Second semifinal, 12 p.m.: Lawrence North (18-9) vs. Ben Davis (18-9)
Championship game, 8 p.m.