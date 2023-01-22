The girls basketball sectional pairings for the 2023 IHSAA state tournament were released Sunday night.
For the first time in 22 years, the state basketball tournament is under a new format. While the sectionals remain the same, the regional round was reduced from two games to one. That means the semi-state round, which used to be just one game, will now be a two-game setup, with semi-state semifinal games in the morning and the championship game at night.
Along with the sectional pairings Sunday, the IHSAA also announced which sectional winners will face each other in the one-game regionals. From The Goshen News coverage area, in Class 4A, the Sectional 4 winner will face the Sectional 1 winner at LaPorte High School. In Class 3A, the Sectional 19 winner will face the Sectional 18 winner, while the Sectional 20 winner will take on the Sectional 17 winner, with both games taking place at Jimtown High School.
In Class 2A, the Sectional 35 winner will play the Sectional 34 winner at Winamac High School. And finally, in Class 1A, the Sectional 51 winner will play the Sectional 52 winner at Caston High School.
The sectionals will take place between Jan. 31 – Feb. 4. The one-game regionals will be played on Saturday, February 11, with one site hosting two regional games of the same class.
Once regional winners are crowned, the IHSAA will do another blind draw to determine the semi-state semifinal matchups. Therefore, a full bracket cannot be filled out before the tournament begins. The northern semi-state locations this year are LaPorte, Logansport, Huntington North and Frankfort. Which teams play at which semi-state location will be determined after the regionals.
Semi-state games will be played on Saturday, February 18. The four state championship games will be played on Saturday, February 25 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Below are the brackets of the five sectionals featuring Goshen News coverage area teams. Full sectional pairings can be found online at ihsaa.org.
Note: Game dates and times will be updated on the online version of this story once they become available.
CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 4 AT CONCORD (6 teams)
Game 1: Northridge (18-5) vs. Penn (15-6)
Game 2: Warsaw (16-5) vs. Concord (4-17)
Game 3: Goshen (11-10) vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Elkhart (13-8) vs. Game 2 winner
Championship game: Saturday, Feb. 4.
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 19 AT MISHAWAKA MARIAN (5 teams)
Game 1: Mishawaka Marian (18-5) vs. Jimtown (8-12)
Game 2: SB Clay (6-14) vs. SB St. Joseph (3-20)
Game 3: New Prairie (12-8) vs. Game 1 winner
Championship game: Saturday, Feb. 4.
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 20 AT FAIRFIELD (5 teams)
Game 1: Wawasee (11-10) vs. NorthWood (12-10)
Game 2: Fairfield (20-2) vs. West Noble (3-17)
Game 3: Lakeland (11-9) vs. Game 1 winner
Championship game: Saturday, Feb. 4.
CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 35 AT CENTRAL NOBLE (6 teams)
Game 1: Westview (8-13) vs. Churubusco (5-15)
Game 2: Central Noble (20-2) vs. Prairie Heights (1-19)
Game 3: Fremont (8-12) vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Eastside (14-7) vs. Game 2 winner
Championship game: Saturday, Feb. 4.
CLASS 1A, SECTIONAL 51 AT FORT WAYNE BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN (5 teams)
Game 1: Lakewood Park Christian (8-11) vs. Hamilton (2-10)
Game 2: Bethany Christian (19-2) vs. FW Blackhawk Christian (11-10)
Game 3: Elkhart Christian (5-13) vs. Game 1 winner
Championship game: Saturday, Feb. 4.