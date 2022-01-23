The IHSAA released the 2022 girls basketball sectional brackets Sunday evening, setting the stage for the tournament that begins on Tuesday, Feb. 1 across the state.
In the Class 4A, Sectional 4 bracket, the blind draw put the three best teams on the same side of the bracket. Northridge (18-5) will play Penn (15-6) in a first-round game, with the winner playing Warsaw (15-6) in the semifinal game. All three of these teams beat each other during the regular season: Penn beat Warsaw, 37-26, on Nov. 23, Northridge defeated Penn, 40-36, on Dec. 21 and Warsaw knocked off Northridge, 36-28, on Jan. 8. Because of that, the sectional feels like it could be anyone’s for the taking.
The top half of the Sectional 4 bracket features Goshen (8-13) playing Elkhart (11-11) in a first-round matchup, with the winner getting Concord (7-14) in the semifinals. Sectional 4 will be played at Penn High School this year.
The Class 3A, Sectional 21 field feels wide open as five teams converge on NorthWood High School for the tournament. The opening-night game will feature Tippecanoe Valley (14-6) playing the host Panthers (3-21). The winner of that game will play Wawasee (10-11) in the second semifinal game, with the other semifinal game being West Noble (5-15) playing Lakeland (11-10).
Fairfield is the defending Class 2A, Sectional 35 champions, and they’ll have to win three games if they want to repeat that success this year. The No. 7 (2A) Falcons (17-3) will play LaVille (9-11) in the second quarterfinal game on that Tuesday, with the first game that night being Bremen (13-8) facing off against Prairie Heights. The Bremen-Heights winner faces South Bend Career Academy (0-18) in the first semifinal, with the Fairfield-LaVille winner getting Westview (6-15) in the other semifinal.
Bethany Christian gets to host its own sectional this year, and if the Bruins want to leave Buller Court with the championship, they’ll have to win three games to do so. Bethany (10-10) will open Class 1A, Sectional 51 action on the Tuesday of sectional week against Fremont (6-14). They will be the second game of the night, as Elkhart Christian (5-11) and Lakewood Park Christian (6-12) will play first at 6:00 p.m. The winner of the ECA-LPC game will play Blackhawk Christian (15-7) in the semifinals, while the BC-Fremont victor will play Hamilton (1-11) in the other semifinal contest.
Full listings from each sectional in the TGN coverage are listed below. All sectional brackets from around the state can be found at ihsaa.org.
2022 IHSAA GIRLS BASKETBALL SECTIONAL BRACKETS — TGN area pairings and schedule
All records listed are from games played through Jan. 23. All games will be played on Tuesday, Feb. 1, Friday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 5 at the host locations.
Class 4A, Sectional 4 – hosted by Penn High School
Penn is defending sectional champion.
Game 1: Goshen (8-13) vs. Elkhart (11-11), Feb. 1, 6:00 p.m.
Game 2: Northridge (18-5) vs. Penn (15-6), Feb. 1, approx. 7:30 p.m.
Game 3: Concord (7-14) vs. Game 1 winner, Feb. 4, 6:00 p.m.
Game 4: Warsaw (15-6) vs. Game 2 winner, Feb. 4, approx. 7:30 p.m.
Championship game: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, Feb. 5, 7:00 p.m.
Class 3A, Sectional 20 – hosted by NorthWood High School
Lakeland is defending sectional champion.
Game 1: Tippecanoe Valley (14-6) vs. NorthWood (3-21), Feb. 1, 7:00 p.m.
Game 2: West Noble (5-15) vs. Lakeland (11-10), Feb. 4, 6:00 p.m.
Game 3: Wawasee (10-11) vs. Game 1 winner, Feb. 4, approx. 7:30 p.m.
Championship game: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A, Sectional 35 – hosted by Fairfield High School
Fairfield is defending sectional champion.
Game 1: Bremen (13-8) vs. Prairie Heights (11-8), Feb. 1, 6:00 p.m.
Game 2: Fairfield (17-3) vs. LaVille (9-11), Feb. 1, approx. 7:30 p.m.
Game 3: South Bend Career Academy (0-18) vs. Game 1 winner, Feb. 4, 6:00 p.m.
Game 4: Westview (6-15) vs. Game 2 winner, Feb. 4, approx. 7:30 p.m.
Championship game: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4, winner, Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A, Sectional 51 – hosted by Bethany Christian High School
Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian is defending sectional champion.
Game 1: Elkhart Christian Academy (5-11) vs. Lakewood Park Christian (6-12), Feb. 1, 6:00 p.m.
Game 2: Fremont (6-14) vs. Bethany Christian (10-10), Feb. 1, approx. 7:30 p.m.
Game 3: Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (15-7) vs. Game 1 winner, Feb. 4, 6:00 p.m.
Game 4: Hamilton (1-11) vs. Game 2 winner, Feb. 4, approx. 7:30 p.m.
Championship game: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, Feb. 5, 7:00 p.m.
