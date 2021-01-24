The 2021 IHSAA girls basketball state tournament brackets were released Sunday night, and the blind draw worked both for and against the area teams.
(Note: All sectionals are played on Tuesday, Feb. 2, Friday, Feb. 5 and Saturday, Feb. 6. References to those days below are for those dates and not for this upcoming week).
The two higher-classed sectionals saw the blind draw send three teams with at least 15 wins onto the same half of the bracket. The first instance came in Class 4A Sectional 4 at Goshen, where the host RedHawks (17-3), Warsaw (15-5) and Northridge (15-7) are all on the bottom half. Goshen plays Warsaw in the second opening round game on Tuesday, with Northridge awaiting the winner in Friday’s semifinals.
The bottom half of Sectional 4 sees the No. 3 team in the state’s coaches’ poll, Penn (17-3) play Concord (6-13) in the first round. The winner of that game plays Elkhart (8-12) in the first semifinal Friday night. That means that the host RedHawks will more than likely have to beat three teams with 15+ wins to win its first sectional title since 1996.
“That’s the draw, you see it, then you start preparing,” Goshen coach Shaun Hill said.
The blind draw wasn’t as kind in Class 3A, Sectional 20 at Wawasee as well. The three best teams in the sectional, record wise — Central Noble (15-4), Lakeland (17-6) and West Noble (15-5) — are all on the same half of the bracket. Central Noble will play Lakeland in the opening round Tuesday, with the winner of that game playing West Noble in the semifinals Friday.
“We are happy with the bye,” West Noble coach Jeff Burns said. “We are excited for sectionals regardless of the draw and are looking forward to preparing for our opportunity. We’ve had a few chances at some conference titles and let those chances slip by, so our girls are ready to focus and move forward with our last goal.”
Meanwhile, the bottom half of Sectional 20 features the defending Class 3A state champions, NorthWood (1-13) facing the host Wawasee Warriors (6-10) in the opening round. The winner of that game plays Tippecanoe Valley (12-7) in the second semifinal game Friday.
The two smaller-classed sectionals saw more balance. The Class 2A, Sectional 35 is hosted by Fairfield. The Falcons are currently the only team in the sectional with a winning record at 12-7, and they will get a bye into the semifinals. They will play the winner of the Westview (3-17) vs. Bremen (9-9) opening round game from Tuesday.
“I’m not a huge fan of the bye,” Fairfield coach Brodie Garber said. “I would rather play right from the get go. It is nice to be playing on our home court, although with fan restrictions this year, it won’t be as big as an advantage as a normal year.”
Finally, in the Class 1A, Sectional 51 at Fremont, Bethany Christian (15-6) received one of two byes, along with Hamilton (0-7). They won’t play until the Friday semifinals against the winner of the Elkhart Christian Academy-Fremont game from Tuesday.
“I think it’s a great draw for us,” Bethany Christian coach Krysten Parson said. “I don’t like having an entire week off before we play, but Fremont/ECA will be a good challenge for us.”
Full schedule for The Goshen News coverage area sectionals:
CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 4 AT GOSHEN
Game 1: Penn (17-3) vs. Concord (6-13), Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Game 2: Goshen (17-3) vs. Warsaw (15-5), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
Game 3: Elkhart (8-12) vs. Penn/Concord winner, Friday, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Northridge (15-7) vs. Goshen/Warsaw winner, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Championship game: Saturday, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 20 AT WAWASEE
Game 1: Central Noble (15-4) vs. Lakeland (17-6), Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Game 2: NorthWood (1-13) vs. Wawasee (6-10), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
Game 3: West Noble (15-5) vs. CN/Lakeland winner, Friday, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Tippecanoe Valley (12-7) vs. NorthWood/Wawasee winner, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Championship game: Saturday, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 35 AT FAIRFIELD
Game 1: South Bend Career Academy (2-13) vs. Prairie Heights (9-11), Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Game 2: Westview (3-17) vs. Bremen (9-9), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
Game 3: LaVille (2-10) vs. SBCA/PH winner, Friday, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Fairfield (12-7) vs. Westview/Bremen winner, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Championship game: Saturday, 7 p.m.
CLASS 1A, SECTIONAL 51 AT FREMONT
Game 1: Elkhart Christian (5-12) vs. Fremont (4-17), Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Game 2: Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (15-5) vs. Lakewood Park Christian (11-6), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
Game 3: Bethany Christian (15-6) vs. ECA/Fremont winner, Friday, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Hamilton (0-7) vs. FWBC/LPC winner, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Championship game: Saturday, 7 p.m.
