Garrett vs West Noble (copy)

West Noble senior Lillian Mast (24) drives past Garrett junior Nataley Armstrong (4) during this Jan. 22 contest at West Noble High School in Ligonier.

 Jeff Douglas | The Goshen News

The Northeast Corner Conference released its all-conference girls basketball team Monday night. Conference champion Garrett led with four selections, while Lakeland, West Noble, Central Noble and Angola each had two.

2021 ALL-NECC GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM

Hanna Knoll, Angola

Lauren Leach, Angola

Bridgette Gray, Central Noble

Lydia Andrews, Central Noble

Sullivan Kessler, Eastside

Brea Garber, Fairfield

Jada Rhonehouse, Fremont

Bailey Kelham, Garrett

Morgan Ostrowski, Garrett

Taylor Gerke, Garrett

Nataley Armstrong, Garrett

Bailey Hartsough, Lakeland

Faith Riehl, Lakeland

Alayna Boots, Prairie Heights

Lillian Mast, West Noble

Mackensy Mabie, West Noble

Honorable Mentions:

Madison Vice, Central Noble

Mariah Hosted, Churubusco

Brooke Sanchez, Fairfield

Bailey Willard, Fairfield

Madison Keil, Lakeland

Jazmyn Smith, West Noble

Hallie Mast, Westview

