The Northeast Corner Conference released its all-conference girls basketball team Monday night. Conference champion Garrett led with four selections, while Lakeland, West Noble, Central Noble and Angola each had two.
2021 ALL-NECC GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM
Hanna Knoll, Angola
Lauren Leach, Angola
Bridgette Gray, Central Noble
Lydia Andrews, Central Noble
Sullivan Kessler, Eastside
Brea Garber, Fairfield
Jada Rhonehouse, Fremont
Bailey Kelham, Garrett
Morgan Ostrowski, Garrett
Taylor Gerke, Garrett
Nataley Armstrong, Garrett
Bailey Hartsough, Lakeland
Faith Riehl, Lakeland
Alayna Boots, Prairie Heights
Lillian Mast, West Noble
Mackensy Mabie, West Noble
Honorable Mentions:
Madison Vice, Central Noble
Mariah Hosted, Churubusco
Brooke Sanchez, Fairfield
Bailey Willard, Fairfield
Madison Keil, Lakeland
Jazmyn Smith, West Noble
Hallie Mast, Westview
