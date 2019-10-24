GOSHEN — Ready or not the 47th annual IHSAA state football tournament gets underway this evening with six local teams involved in five sectional games.
The Goshen RedHawks and Concord Minutemen, both Class 5A, have opening night off.
Games involving local teams have the Northridge Raiders (4-5) hosting the East Noble Knights (9-0) and the Wawasee Warriors (2-7) at the NorthWood Panthers (6-3) in Class 4A, Sectional 19 action. The West Noble Chargers (9-0) are at John Glenn (3-6) and the Lakeland Lakers (2-7) at Mishawaka Marian (8-1) in Class 3A, Sectional 26 contests.
All of those games are scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoffs.
The Class 2A, Sectional 35 matchup with the Fairfield Falcons (4-5) at the Bluffton Tigers (7-2) begins a 7:30 p.m.
WAWASEE AT NORTHWOOD
These two teams clashed back on Sept. 20 with the Panthers winning 40-10.
In the final week of the regular season, Wawasee trimmed Goshen 28-23 while NorthWood topped Plymouth 40-20.
“Wawasee is coming off a win this time so that’s different. Their confidence level will be much better. They’ve also adapted some of their schemes to fit their talents,” NorthWood coach Nate Andrews said.
“Likewise we are coming off a big win. Our leaders are doing a better job of understanding their role and how to lead while our younger guys are developing. The best part is that our program guys and starting to get ‘it’ and are playing key roles.
“We must be laser focused in our preparation because it’s the tournament.”
NorthWood has won 30 of the last 40 meetings between the schools.
A win by NorthWood would put the Panthers on the road in the sectional semifinals at either Angola or Leo.
A win by Wawasee means the Warriors would be at Angola or host Leo.
EAST NOBLE AT NORTHRIDGE
These two have not played since a 51-6 Northridge win in a sectional game on Oct. 31, 2014. That, however, is the lone win for the Raiders in the last 13 meetings with the Knights.
East Noble is averaging 38.8 points per game on offense and yielding 12.9 on defense.
“East Noble is highly ranked for a reason. They are well coached, talented and very confident,” Northridge coach Tom Wogomon said. “One thing that really impresses me is that they just don’t make many mistakes. Their quarterback, Bailey Parker, has total control of the offense. He is extremely talented at what he does. He is a duel threat guy that runs the ball just as well as he throws it.
“As good as East Noble’s offense is; their defense is equally impressive. They are big up front and they can move. Their linebackers fit the run well; and the defensive backs are tall, athletic and fast. Without question there is not going to be a lot of room for error when it comes to how we play on Friday.
“All that being said; Our guys are looking forward to playing this game.”
A victory by the Raiders means they would travel to either Columbia City or DeKalb in the sectional semifinals.
FAIRFIELD AT BLUFFTON
The Fairfield Falcons and the Tiegrs have not played over the past 35 seasons.
In the final week of the regular season, the Falcons dropped a 36-14 decision to Churubusco and the Tigers edged Lakeland 7-2.
“Bluffton is impressive in their special teams they have a very good kicker, and are very well coached,” Fairfield coach Matt Thacker said. “Defensively, they will vary their fronts and coverages and play fast. Offensively, they will run a spread offense and throw the ball around, but also do a great job of running the ball.”
The Falcons dropped a 20-14 decision to Lakeland in Week 8.
“Both games were close, but each of our teams are different Watching film will dictate what we see and how we will respond,” the coach said.
Thacker shared keys to the game for the Falcons.
“We need to win the turnover battle, execute long drives that we finish and force three-and-outs defensively.”
During last week’s game with Churubusco a Falcon player was injury and an ambulance had to be called.
“He has been to school this week and a full recovery is expected,” the coach said.
A win for the Falcons would bring them home for the sectional semifinals against either Prairie Heights or Whitko.
OTHER GAMES
The West Noble Chargers and the John Glenn Falcons have never played each other in recent years.
West Noble defeated Prairie Heights 42-7 last week while Glenn dropped a 26-14 decision to South Bend Riley.
A win by the Chargers means they would be home in the sectional semifinals against either Lakeland or Mishawaka Marian.
Lakeland and Marian have not played since a sectional contest on Oct. 22, 2004, won by the Knights 41-18.
A win by the Lakers would mean a home game with Glenn next week.
