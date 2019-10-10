GOSHEN — Did the Goshen RedHawks last Friday try to take advantage of what the Northridge defense was giving them or did fans witness the birth of the “Air Park” offense?
Junior quarterback Colin Turner set career highs in passes attempted (46), passes completed (23) and passing yards (253) for the RedHawks in a 28-10 Northern Lakes Conference loss at Northridge.
“I like to do anything to move the football. Northridge was packing guys in the box and forcing us to throw,” Goshen coach Kyle Park said. “But I would still like to see the running game come around. My dad (former GHS coach Brad Park) taught me a long time ago that three things can happen when you throw the ball and two of them are bad.”
Turner got off to a good start completing his first four passes as the RedHawks moved the ball from the G-35 to the N-23.
“Colin started hot and as a former quarterback I know that gives you confidence,” Park said. “It settles you into the game.”
As the coach explained it wasn’t just Turner at the start.
“He was getting decent protection and the receivers were running good patterns,” Park said. “As we told the players this week in practice a pass play is just like a run play, it takes all 11 guys doing their job correctly to make the play successful.”
Junior Andrew Pletcher was the leading receiver with six catches for 85 yards.
“Pletcher is a big target (6-foor-2). There were some things were we doing that allowed things to open up for him.”
For the most part the protection provided by the RedHawk offensive line of sophomore right tackle Cam Kercher, senior right guard Jose Rosales, senior center Tyler Chalk, senior left guard Zach Swallow and senior left tackle Kaleb Kilmer was good.
“Colin was hit a couple of times, but he was only sacked once in 46 passing attempts,” Park said. “The offensive line settling into their positions. The Northridge defensive line is pretty good so I like to see us playing with the confidence we showed.”
The RedHawks (1-6 overall, 0-5 in the NLC) make a road trip to Plymouth (6-1, 5-0) tonight for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
This will be the 44th meeting in the series. Plymouth has a 22-21 lead after least season’s 49-31 victory.
“Plymouth is a good team that has proven they can play well in big games,” the coach said. “They have an explosive offense.”
The offense is different than it has been in some years. Plymouth at times over the years has been a line it up and run the ball down your throat type of team, throwing the ball sparingly. That has change somewhat in recent years and the current group of Rockies are averaging 136.6 yards per game on the ground and 278.1 in the air.
Senior QB Joe Barron (son of coach Jon Barron) is 134-of-231 passing (58.0 percent) for 1,878 yards (5th in the state according to Max Preps). He has 21 touchdown passes and three interceptions.
“Barron is doing a nice job of ad-libbing when plays break down. He keeps his eyes down field and he has weapons around him that seem to get open when he is pressured,” Park said.
According to Park, the Rockies are about 60-40 passing-running.
The RedHawks closed the gap to 11 points (21-10) against Northridge last week following a 1-yard run by senior Wesley VanHooser at 11:14 of the fourth period before Northridge Caid Lacey clinched the victory with an 80-yard TD run with 4:19 left to play.
“One of the biggest issues last week was the defense forced two turnovers, but our offense couldn’t take advantage of them,” Park said. “We have not won the turnover battle very often and to get two in a game only to see the offense go three-and-out was hard. We talked to the players this week about how when we seize some momentum we need to keep attacking.
“Plymouth is a good team and we are going to have to play our best. I still think we are a good team that has yet to play its best.”
