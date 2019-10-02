GOSHEN — Undisputed possession of first place in the Northern Lakes Conference will be on the line Friday night in Plymouth.
The Concord Minutemen (6-0 overall, 4-0 in the NLC) make the trek down U.S. 31 to take on the Rockies (5-1, 4-0).
The game has a 7 p.m. kickoff.
The winner takes sole possession of first place in the league standings with two games left to play. Concord is at home for the final two games of the season with Northridge on Oct. 11 and Wawasee on Oct. 18. Plymouth hosts Goshen on Oct. 11 and travels to NorthWood on Oct. 18.
Concord and Plymouth have won or shared the NLC title 11 times since the 2005 season. The Minutemen have six titles, the Rockies four and the two programs shared the other one. Concord’s last title was in 2015 and Plymouth’s in 2014.
Plymouth has generally been a team looking to run the ball first and using the pass to try and catch the opposing team off guard.
This season the Rockies have passed for almost twice as many yards as the team has rushed for.
“This is as skilled of a Plymouth team that we can remember preparing for,” Concord coach Craig Koehler said. “They have four receivers that can all catch it and also make plays after they catch it. Their two wideouts are very long and athletic and No. 18 (senior Seth Rundell) is as dynamic of a player as we have faced.
“Not only can they throw it, but their offensive line is also big and physical and they can run it very effectively as well. It will be a huge challenge for our defense on Friday. “
Senior quarterback Joe Barron, son of Plymouth head coach John Barron, leads the Rockies’ offense. He has completed 118-of-200 passes (59.0 percent) for 1,685 yards. He has tossed 18 touchdown passes and has been intercepted just three times.
“We knew that they were throwing the ball a bunch, but I don’t think any of us knew just how talented they are on the perimeter,” Koehler said. “They are extremely talented. Several of those offensive guys also play defense which means they are also really good on defense. John (Barron) has a very good team.”
The leading receivers for the Rockies are Rundell with 34 catches for 476 yards and six TDs, senior Garrett Schrameyer 24 for 415 and two and junior Jake Reichard 24 for 415 and six.
The Rockies are averaging 34.7 points per game. Concord’s “Strike Force” defense is allowing an average of 10.3 points per game. The Minutemen have allowed a mere 16 points over the last three games.
“Defensively we have to limit big plays. They have big-played everyone that they have played,” Koehler said.
“Offensively we are going to have to continue to have success in the passing game which has opened up our run game. We have begun to run the ball better.
“As always, turnovers will play a huge factor. Both teams have done a great job of taking the ball away from opponents. We are plus 15 on the year and I believe they are plus 12.”
Senior QB Ethan Cain is 108-of-158 (68.4 percent) passing for 1,239 yards. He has 15 TDs and no interceptions.
Senior Carter Neveraski is the top[ receiver with 41 catches for 372 yards, followed by sophomore Jack D’Arcy 27-368 and sophomore Amarion Moore 20 for 239.
Neveraski has rushed for 217 yards on 44 carries and Cain 217 of 53.
Plymouth was a 27-23 winner last season. The Rockies have won 22 of the last 40 games in the series.
NORTHWOOD AT MEMORIAL
The NorthWood Panthers are 4-2 overall, 3-1 in the NLC. A win would keep them in line for a possible share of the NLC crown. The Elkhart Memorial Crimson Chargers are 1-5, 1-3.
NorthWood has outscored its conference opponents 143-55 while Memorial is at 125-111.
NorthWood was a 49-6 winners last season over the Chargers. The Panthers are 15-3 in recent games in the series.
The Panthers are coming off a 34-14 win over Northridge last week. NorthWood gained a total of 445 yards of offense, 252 rushing and 193 passing. Junior QB Nate Newcomer was 8-of-11 for 168 yards and a pair of TDs and junior Kyle Sellers 1-of-1 for 25 and a TD. Newcomer was the leading rusher with 97 yards on 18 carries and senior Ben Mestach 65 on 29. Senior Jason Borkholder had two pass receptions for 89 yards, senior Jaden Miller two for 36, Sellers two for 33 and senior Jake Lone two for 30.
NorthWood was a 49-6 winner a year ago and the Panthers have won 15 of the last 18 games in the series.
WAWASEE AT WARSAW
The “W” Trophy is at stake in this matchup of Kosciusko County schools. The Wawasee Warriors are 1-5 overall, 0-4 in the NLC and the Warsaw Tigers 5-1, 3-1.
Warsaw was a 49-16 winner last season. The Tiers have a 22-13 record in recent meetings in the series.
Wawasee is coming off a 35-0 loss to Plymouth last week.
Leaders for the Wawasee offense were junior signal caller Park Yoder with nine pass completions for 50 yards, senior running back Levi Brown 34 rushing yards on seven attempts and senior receiver Ethan Garza three pass receptions for 33 yards.
FAIRFIELD AT GARRETT
The Fairfield Falcons are 3-3 overall, 0-2 in the NECC and the Garrett Railroaders 2-4, 1-1.
Garrett is averaging 21.8 points per game on offense and allowing 28.5 per game on defense.
They will play physical on both offense and defense. Their style only allows them to play one way and that is to be more physical than their opponent, which we must match or we will have a very long night,” Fairfield coach Matt Thacker said.
“Garrett have gotten away from their spread look offensively and utilize two tight ends and a full-house backfield with a lot of counter action. They will still throw the ball with play action. Defensively, they will play a 4-4 or 4-3, but either way they are going to try to impose their will over you.
“The Key for us is having the mental ability to play a physical game for 48 minutes.”
The Falcons are coming off a 48-16 loss to the Angola Hornets.
Junior QB Cory Lantz completed a 70-yard scoring pass to senor Nolin Sharick and ran two yards for Fairfield’s other TD. Junior Brayden Short was the team’s top rusher with 25 yards on five carries. Lantz added 23 on 10 and junior Carson Abramson 14 on eight.
