NAPPANEE — Each week, it seems like a different player steps up for the NorthWood offense to have a big game.
On Friday, it was Wes Yoder.
In the biggest game of the season for the Panthers, the junior was productive both running and catching the football. The running back had 98 yards rushing, 119 yards receiving and two receiving touchdowns to help NorthWood knock off Warsaw, 42-21, in a battle of previously undefeated teams in Nappanee.
“He helped us,” said NorthWood coach Nate Andrews of Yoder’s performance. “He was a big spark, there is no doubt. We need him to do that, and if he can do that stuff, it makes us a much better football team.”
The game started poorly for the home team, as on their third play from scrimmage, junior quarterback Owen Roeder was intercepted by Warsaw junior Colt VanHouten. The Tigers only needed three play from there to score, as senior Bryson Brown scampered 25 yards for a score to make it a 7-0 lead for the visitors less than two minutes into the game.
“That did not feel good, did it?” said Andrews of his team’s start to the game. “(Thursday), there was a lot of mental errors (in practice), and you think, ‘OK, maybe we’ll be clicking (Friday) because sometimes that’s what happens.’ And then we come out here very sluggish; quiet feeling, eerie feeling.”
Yoder then sparked the NorthWood offense on its second drive. After an offsides penalty against Warsaw gave the Panthers a first down, Yoder caught a screen pass from Roeder and weaved his way through the Tigers’ defense for 47 yards. The big play set up a 1st-and-10 at the Tiger 23-yard line.
On the next play, Roeder handed the ball off to senior Kaden Lone on a sweep play. Lone then stopped his run, planted his right foot and threw a pass toward the end zone. It was there were senior Parker Filley was at, leaping up over two Warsaw defenders for a touchdown toe tie the game with 9:04 still showing on the first quarter clock.
Warsaw then utilized its trademark triple-option rushing offense to retake the lead. The Tigers chewed off nearly seven minutes off the clock, running 11 plays before punctuating the drive with a 20-yard rushing touchdown from senior German Flores-Ortega.
With 2:32 to go in the first frame, Warsaw led 14-7.
The score would remain that until midway through the second quarter. NorthWood went on an 11-play scoring drive of its own, ending it with a one-yard touchdown run from senior Ethan Evers. The Ball State commit used his 6’1”, 208-pound frame to barrel into the end zone, tying the game at 14 with 6:48 left in the first half.
Warsaw then had a miscue on its next drive, botching a snap on a punt attempt. NorthWood capitalized on it, as on the second play after the gaffe, Roeder connected with junior NiTareon Tuggle on a 29-yard score. Tuggle high-pointed the ball in the air over a Warsaw defender, giving the home team a 21-14 lead.
The Panther offense wasn’t done there, as a three-and-out from the Warsaw offense gave NorthWood the ball back with 2:55 left in the half. The Panthers went 56 yards across five plays from there, ending the drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Roeder to Yoder.
While the NorthWood offense was rolling, the defense was stifling as well. They held Warsaw to just 18 yards of offense in the second quarter, helping the Panthers build its two-score lead.
“I thought we did a pretty good job most of the night,” said Andrews of his defense. “We got them behind the stick a couple of times, but they were able to get some first downs; some key, clutch first downs, and we made a boneheaded play here-and-there. Once we cleaned that up, we were able to get them into some three-and-outs and punt the ball.”
A slow start to the third quarter was sparked midway through the frame by Keegin Stats. The NorthWood junior returned a punt 35 yards to the Warsaw 20-yard line, setting up the home team with prime field position to increase its lead.
They did just that, as three plays later, Roeder found Filley on a nine-yard touchdown pass with 4:44 to go in the third quarter. Filley only had two catches in the game, but both went for scores.
Warsaw stopped the 28-0 NorthWood run by scoring on a touchdown pass from Drew Sullivan to Flores-Ortega with 8:25 left in the game.
NorthWood immediately countered, though, as the Roeder-to-Yoder connection struck once again. This time, it was for 57 yards on a deep pass across the middle of the field. The completion, coupled with a few more rushing yards to salt away the game, gave Yoder a total of 217 yards on the evening.
“Experience,” said Andrews of what keyed the victory Friday night. “I keep saying that, but these guys — there’s not too many things that faze them. They don’t get too high; they don’t get too low. They’ve been through a lot, on and off the field, and that experience shines through in these tough moments.”
No. 5 (Class 4A) NorthWood is now 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the NLC. They are one of two NLC unbeatens remaining, along with Mishawaka. The Cavemen beat Plymouth, 36-7, Friday.
Mishawaka plays Warsaw next week, while NorthWood visits Plymouth. Then, in two weeks, NorthWood visits Mishawaka in what is expected to be a potential NLC championship game.
NORTHWOOD 42, WARSAW 21
Warsaw — 14; 0; 0; 7 — 21
NorthWood — 7; 21; 7; 7 — 42
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
W — (10:14) Bryson Brown 25 run (Mason Smythe kick)
N — (9:04) Parker Filley 23 catch from Kaden Lone (Dominic De Freitas kick)
W — (2:32) German Flores-Ortega 20 run (Smythe kick)
Second Quarter
N — (6:48) Ethan Evers 1 run (De Freitas kick)
N — (4:31) NiTareon Tuggle 29 pass from Owen Roeder (De Freitas kick)
N — (1:22) Wes Yoder 15 catch pass from Roeder (De Freitas kick)
Third Quarter
N — (4:44) Filley 9 pass from Roeder (De Freitas kick)
Fourth Quarter
W — (8:25) Flores-Ortega 5 pass from Drew Sullivan (Smythe kick)
N — (6:08) Yoder 57 pass from Roeder (De Freitas kick)