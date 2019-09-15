GOSHEN — One fact the NorthWood Panthers proved Friday night is that there is life after Bronson Yoder.
The Panthers scored on their first six possessions in a 55-7 win over the Goshen RedHawks. The first touchdown came on the initial play from the line of scrimmage as junior quarterback Nate Newcomer tossed a short swing pass to senior Ben Mestach, who sprinted 67 yards for a score at 11:53 of the opening period.
The NorthWood offense rolled up 509 yards of total offense, 397 of it on the ground as Newcomer ran for 185, Mestach and senior Jaden Miller 67 apiece.
“This is a typical NorthWood team,” Goshen coach Kyle Park said. “They don’t have Bronson Yoder anymore, but there are two or three others that are pretty darn good high school football players.”
Yoder, a candidate for the Mr. Football Award last year, is playing at William & Mary this fall. He returned a kickoff 93 yards for a TD at 6:59 of the third period Saturday as the Tribe went to defeat Colgate 38-10.
VARSITY DEBUT
Freshman Quinn Bechtel, son of former Goshen High School boys basketball coach Brian Bechtel, made his varsity debut at quarterback for the RedHawks. He carried the ball three times for six yards in a reserve role late in the contest.
GOSHEN DEFENSE
Senior Wesley VanHooser was credited with seven tackles and three assists, freshman Colin Vidmar five and two, senior James Troyer four and one, sophomore Roman Schrock three and five, senior Kaleb Kilmer three and two and senior Bryant Grewe and senior Alex Ubaldo both three tackles. Junior Eddy Flores had two tackles and one assist, senior Derrick Miller one and two, senior Oscar Lopez, senior Mason Schrock and sophomore Duncan Green each one and one, sophomore Demetrius Starks a tackle, junior Carlos Avalos, junior Liam Deegan and sophomore Isaiah Park assists.
Ubaldo had a tackle for loss.
CONCORD-WAWASEE
Concord was dominant in Friday’s 43-7 Northern Lakes Conference football victory at Wawasee.
The Minutemen produced five touchdown passes — four in the first half by Ethan Cain and one in the second half by Hunter Dutton — on the way to moving to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in NLC play. Wawasee fell to 1-3 and 0-2.
Concord coach Craig Koehler does not want his team to get complacent and knows that it can play better.
“We’re a work in-progress,” said Koehler. “There’s going to be a point where the rubber’s going to hit the road.”
With Cain connecting on 24-of-28 passes for 214 yards and then sitting out the second half, the Minutemen gained 252 yards through the air and 99 on the ground.
“Eventually we’re going to play some really good teams and you have to be able to run the ball at little bit,” said Koehler. “We’ve got to keep trying to do a better job.
“We practiced great last week. I’m anxious to see how we show up Monday and get back to work.”
While Wawasee struggled with five two-way starters out because of injury, Koehler complimented Jon Reutebuch who is continuing to preach “Warrior Grit” in his first season as head coach.
“Jon’s a great guy and he’s doing it the right way,” said Koehler.
“He’s trying to change the culture.”
Reutebuch is looking for growth and not sympathy.
“We got to keep working hard,” said Reutebuch. “Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us because we have injuries, guys are sick and we have young guys playing and all that.
“We’re trying to change the culture here so we’ll keep playing. It’s next down, next play and whatever it takes.”
NORTHRIDGE-PLYMOUTH
A week ago, it was senior Caid Lacey who had a big rushing game for the Northridge Raiders with 219 yards on 27 attempts in a 27-0 win over Wawasee. This week it was junior Dominic Crowder’s turn. He pounded out 150 yards on 23 rushes in a 35-17 loss to Plymouth.
LAKELAND-GARRETT
The Lakeland Lakers had their running game working in a 37-34 loss to the Railroaders. Lakeland amassed 313 rushing yards, led by senior Camryn Holbrook with 182 yards on 15 carries and junior Colton Isaacs 126 on 11.
ELKHART CENTRAL
Through the first three weeks of the season, Blue Blazer senor Mark Brownlee had scored 10 of his team’s 15 TD’s. The situation changed Friday night when Brownlee missed Central’s game with Benton Harbor due to IHSAA rules after being ejected from the previous week’s game.
With Brownlee out of action, senior Dominic Davis took over, rushing for 245 yards and scoring six TDs. The six scores tied a Central record set by Demarco Taylor in 1993 and matched by Joe Phillips in 2014.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.