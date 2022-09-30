MISHAWAKA — NorthWood bent, but didn’t break.
And because of that, they are the lone unbeaten team left in the Northern Lakes Conference.
Mishawaka dominated control of most of the game, but the Panthers’ defense made the big stops when they needed to. The Cavemen ran 35 plays in the second half compared to NorthWood’s 12 — but had their drives end in a botched punt attempt, a fumble and an interception — as NorthWood hung on for a 14-6 win Friday at Steele Stadium.
No. 3 (Class 4A) NorthWood is now 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the NLC. No. 1 (5A) Mishawaka drops to 6-1 (4-1 NLC).
“I don’t think (Mishawaka) wanted to score very quickly,” NorthWood coach Nate Andrews said. “It was a great plan by them. They certainly kept the ball away from us. … making them snap it that many times can be tough on both sides.”
The Cavemen’s methodical, triple-option offense led to them holding possession of the ball for all-but five minutes of the second half. Mishawaka had the ball to start the third quarter, grinding out 14 plays across 55 yards before the drive stalled at the NorthWood 35-yard line.
Mishawaka lined up to punt, but the snap went over the head of Cavemen kicker Chace Hardy. It rolled all the way back to the home team’s 39-yard line, where the visitors took over.
Unfortunately for NorthWood, their offense didn’t move the ball, going three-and-out and punting it to the Mishawaka 14-yard line.
The Cavemen then went down the field again, running 15 plays to set up a 1st-and-10 at the Panther 18-yard line.
On the next play from scrimmage, Mishawaka sophomore Novell Miller took the handoff and tried to bounce the ball to the outside. NorthWood defensive end Kanye King was able to stick out his left hand, though, knocking the ball out of Miller’s hands. The ensuing scrum led to Panther senior CJ Kuhn falling on the ball, giving NorthWood possession with 4:59 remaining in the game.
The Panthers chewed off two minutes of the clock, picking up one first down before punting it away again. With 2:47 left, Mishawaka took over at their 18-yard line, needing a touchdown and a two-point conversion to tie the game.
After a first-down play went for 12 yards, the Cavemen only gained a total of two yards from there, forcing a 4th-and-8. Forced to pass with the game on the line, Mishawaka junior Brady Fisher threw the ball into the hands of NorthWood senior JJ Payne for an interception, effectively ending the game.
NorthWood took three kneel downs, running out the final 87 seconds and securing the win in the top-five showdown.
The Panthers received the ball first to start the game, and made quick work with it. They went 65 yards across five plays, ending with a 45-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Owen Roeder to classmate, running back Trey Woods.
The junior caught the ball about 10 yards from the line of scrimmage, then bolted the rest of the way to put the visitors up 7-0 less than 90 seconds into the game.
“Honestly, I really wasn’t expecting the ball,” admitted Woods of his touchdown catch. “I just went as fast as I could to the end zone.”
Mishawaka would then score on its second drive of the game. Taking over with 40 seconds left in the first quarter, the Cavemen ran 16 plays, taking 8:38 off the clock in the process. The drive ended with a two-yard run from Miller, but the ensuing two-point conversion was muffed when Fisher slipped and fell.
At that time, it seemed as if Mishawaka had regained momentum of the contest.
Woods made sure it went right back to his team.
On the kickoff following the Mishawaka score, Woods ran 75 yards to the house, increasing his team’s lead to 14-6 following the extra point from Dominic De Freitas.
With 3:52 left in the second quarter, that touchdown proved to be the final points of the game.
“Before I caught the ball, I pictured the field, saw where everybody was and hit the hole as fast as I could and scored,” said Woods of his kickoff return.
Making it extra sweeter for Woods was that he grew up playing in the Mishawaka school system. He was with the Cavemen until last year, where he moved to Nappanee and joined NorthWood’s roster.
“It’s all over the place, man,” said Woods were his emotions after the game. “This is my old team; I love all of them to death. It just feels exciting to play against them.”
Andrews commended the way how both Woods and junior Keegin Stats embraced their roles for the game Friday.
“Keegin Stats had an unbelievable offensive game last week (against Plymouth) at inside receiver and at running back, and we looked at Keegin this week and said, ‘We need you on defense,’” Andrews said. “And we said, ‘Trey, we think you can handle that role, offensively.’ And, he did. I’m proud of him.”
NorthWood now has two NLC games left, both at home. They play Wawasee (1-6, 1-4 NLC) next week before Goshen (2-5, 2-3 NLC) comes to town for the regular season finale.
Win both of those games, and the Panthers will be outright conference champions for the first time since 2018.
“It was a big game, and we know that,” said Andrews of Friday night’s win. “Here’s why it was a big game: it was two quality football programs that do things in the right way. This was an awesome environment, and I said before the game: both teams will be better because of this game.”
NORTHWOOD 14, MISHAWAKA 6
NorthWood — 7; 7; 0; 0 — 14
Mishawaka — 0; 6; 0; 0 — 6
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
N — (10:23) Trey Woods 45 pass from Owen Roeder (Dominic De Freitas kick)
Second Quarter
M — (4:02) Norvell Miller 2 run (2-point attempt no good)
N — (3:52) Woods 75 kick return (De Freitas kick)
Third Quarter
No scoring plays
Fourth Quarter
No scoring plays