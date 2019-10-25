WALKERTON — They don’t ask “how,” they ask “if.”
No. 7 (3A) West Noble didn’t look like a 10-0 team at times against John Glenn Friday night, but they did enough to defeat the Falcons, 26-0, in the Class 3A, Sectional 26 opening round game in Walkerton. It’s the Chargers’ first shutout win in the playoffs since 1989.
The first five snaps of the game were a microcosm of how the rest of the contest would go. John Glenn had the ball first, and on the second snap of the game, the snap went over quarterback Seth Giese’s head. The loose ball was fallen on by a host of Chargers at the Falcons’ 5-yard line.
On the next play — West Noble’s first offensive play of the game — senior running back Brandon Pruitt fumbled, with Glenn falling on it. This gave the ball right back to the Falcons at their five-yard line.
After a run for no gain, another snap went over Giese’s head and through the back of the end zone, resulting in a safety for the Chargers. Less than 100 seconds into the contest, West Noble led 2-0.
“Playoff football is different,” Pruitt said. “We had a lot of guys without experience at this level. It’s just different, and we had a few guys with their nerves up. (Glenn) came to play; nobody wants to end their season. Everyone was playing hard.”
West Noble sophomore Julio Macias drilled a 48-yard field goal seven minutes later to give the Chargers a 5-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
It took until the 4:14 mark for West Noble to finally find the end zone. Pruitt took a handoff and busted up the left side 56 yards to the end zone for a score. This gave him 120 yards rushing in the first half and the Chargers a 12-0 lead.
“We were kind of struggling, offensively. We were moving the ball, but we weren’t getting any big plays,” Pruitt said. “The offensive line made some good blocks and I had some running room.”
West Noble then took advantage of a John Glenn turnover to score late in the opening half. Senior defensive back Kyler Brown intercepted a pass with 25.2 seconds left, giving the ball to the Chargers at their own 49-yard line. On the next play, senior quarterback Kyle Mawhorter threw a screen pass to Pruitt, who dashed 51 yards to the end zone to make it 19-0 West Noble.
It was a game-sealing touchdown, in coach Monte Mawhorter’s eyes.
“I think that was pretty much the end of the game,” the coach said. “I think both teams knew that once he scored, (Glenn) wasn’t going to come back, especially with the way our defense had been playing.
“They gave us the opportunity at the 50. If you have a kid like Brandon, you have to give him a chance. Kyle did a nice job until he cleared, getting him the ball.”
The West Noble defense came to play Friday night. They limited John Glenn to just 17 total yards, including minus-6 in the first half. The Chargers also forced four first-half turnovers against the Falcons.
“They’re playing well,” Monte Mawhorter said. “They’re tackling well, they’re not missing a lot of tackles. Everybody’s getting to the football. It’s getting to that time of the year where if you don’t play like that, you’re not going to be around very long.”
West Noble’s final points came on an 80-yard, six-plus minute drive that was capped off by a 24-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Mawhorter to senior wide receiver Josh Gross with 1:17 to go in the third quarter.
“We had seen that when we lined up in a formation like that, that their kids were coming hard,” Monte Mawhorter said. “We’d ran (that play) earlier and (Gross) had dropped a pass, but this time he picked it up and went into the end zone. That was a beautiful pass, too.”
The Chargers’ perfect season continues next week in the sectional semifinals against No. 4 (3A) Mishawaka Marian. The Knights dominated Lakeland, 60-0, in its opening-round sectional game. It’ll be the 10-0 Chargers vs. 9-1 Knights next Friday in Ligonier.
“It’s a big game,” Pruitt said. “Obviously, we’ve never won a sectional championship before, and if we’re going to do that, we’re going to have to get past them. We’re going to have to have a good week of practice and make plays.”
“This is what these kids have been waiting for. They want to play in a game like this,” Monte Mawhorter added. “They deserve it. They’ve played hard enough to be there. I think, in the kid’s mind, they’ll feel really comfortable in their own house. I think the fans will show up and it’ll give them a juice.
“I think that’s where they want it, so I think it’s going to be good for them.”
WEST NOBLE 26, JOHN GLENN 0
West Noble; 5; 14; 7; 0; — 26
John Glenn; 0; 0; 0; 0; — 0
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
W — (10:22) Safety (ball went through back of end zone)
W — (3:12) Julio Macias 48 field goal
Second Quarter
W — (4:14) Brandon Pruitt 56 run (Macias kick)
W — (11.5) Pruitt 51 pass from Kyle Mawhorter (Macias kick)
Third Quarter
W — (1:17) Josh Gross 24 pass from Mawhorter (Macias kick).
Fourth Quarter
No scoring
